On Thursday, May 12, 2011, Dr. Robert Hamilton and his wife, Charlene, will be honored for their community service at the community’s annual Circle of Care award dinner at Lockhaven Country Club. Reservations are $75 and proceeds from sponsorships, program book advertisements, tribute gifts, and a raffle will benefit local children. Learn more.

This annual tribute by Riverbend Head Start & Family Services places the Hamiltons on a list of esteemed leaders who have received the award for community building.

A committee of the Hamilton’s peers are planning the event. Email or call Debby Edelman at 463-8913 for more information.

Riverbender.com, WBGZ/AltonDailyNews.com, Norton and Rain, Inc., Piasa Motor Fuels and Regions Morgan Keegan Trust are proud sponsors of the Circle of Care award dinner.

Riverbend Head Start & Family Services is a 95-year-old non-profit organization that operates the federal Head Start program in Madison County, Illinois. Locally, Head Start provides unduplicated early childhood education and family strengthening services to over 1,000 children, age 5 and under, and their caregivers. Families must qualify for Head Start, which has a goal to prepare children for kindergarten.

