Dr. and Mrs. Robert & Nancy Denby to celebrate 50th Wedding Anniversary

Dr. and Mrs. Robert & Nancy Denby were married 50 years ago on August 17, 1968. Their children and grandchildren will be hosting an Open House Reception in their honor on Saturday, August 18, 2018 from 2 - 4 p.m. at Heartland Baptist Church in Alton, Illinois.