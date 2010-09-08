ALTON, IL – Alisha White, M.D., board certified in internal medicine, has joined the staff at Alton Memorial Hospital. She is now accepting patients at Alton Internal Medicine, located on the campus of Alton Memorial Hospital.

Dr. White provides preventative medical care and treats a wide spectrum of medical conditions in adult patients. Dr. White strives to use recent medical evidence to help her patients achieve their health care goals.

Originally from the St. Louis metropolitan area, Dr. White earned her medical degree from the University of Missouri-Columbia School of Medicine in 2005. She completed her internal medicine residency at the McGaw Medical Center of Northwestern University in Chicago. She is certified by the American Board of Internal Medicine and was recently employed with Advocate Medical Group in Chicago.

Call 618-474-1723 to schedule an appointment with Dr. White.

