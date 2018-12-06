ALTON - Dozens of volunteers attended United Way’s Annual Community Christmas event on Thursday at Main Street United Methodist Church to help sort through donated items. Thousands of items were donated to families in need.

Volunteers from all over the area turned up to help out including students from Alton and Roxana High School.

Donations included coats, toys, and non-perishable foods, as well as many other items. Everything was sorted to be donated to a variety of non-profit agencies and given to families in need this holiday season. The goal simply is to bring holiday cheer to those who need it. An impressive amount of toys, board games, books, and bicycles were donated. Donations sure to bring plenty of Christmas spirit to many local kids.

Volunteers were hard at work carrying in large boxes full of donated items and sorting through them. Items were donated at drop off boxes scattered at many local businesses in the previous weeks. Volunteers were excited about the huge amount of items received and the difference these donations will make for so many.

United Way has been putting on their Community Christmas event for over 30 years. Main Street United Methodist Church in Alton has opened their doors to host the event for the past five years. United Way organizers and those at Main Street United Methodist Church said they were so grateful for all the donations received and encourage others to participate next year.

