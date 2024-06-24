ST. LOUIS — A male in his 20s has died, and six others were injured following a shooting in Downtown St. Louis early Sunday, June 23, 2024. The incident occurred around 2:30 a.m. on June 23 at the intersection of 10th and Market Streets.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department responded to reports of multiple gunshots in the Downtown area. Upon arrival, officers discovered several individuals had been shot. The injured were transported immediately to a nearby hospital, with one victim reportedly in critical condition. Police indicated that most of the victims were in their early 20s.

According to the Metropolitan Police, the shooting appeared to have stemmed from a fight involving a group of girls, which escalated as others became involved, leading to gunfire. During the incident, one officer was assaulted.

Authorities are urging anyone with information regarding the shooting to contact Crime Stoppers at (866) 371-8477.

