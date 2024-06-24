Downtown St. Louis Shooting Leaves One Dead, Six Injured Dan Brannan, Content Director June 24, 2024 7:25 AM June 24, 2024 7:38 AM Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. ST. LOUIS — A male in his 20s has died, and six others were injured following a shooting in Downtown St. Louis early Sunday, June 23, 2024. The incident occurred around 2:30 a.m. on June 23 at the intersection of 10th and Market Streets. Sign in to hide this notification. Get The Latest News! Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox. Article continues after sponsor messageLimited spots available - advertise with us today! The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department responded to reports of multiple gunshots in the Downtown area. Upon arrival, officers discovered several individuals had been shot. The injured were transported immediately to a nearby hospital, with one victim reportedly in critical condition. Police indicated that most of the victims were in their early 20s.According to the Metropolitan Police, the shooting appeared to have stemmed from a fight involving a group of girls, which escalated as others became involved, leading to gunfire. During the incident, one officer was assaulted.Authorities are urging anyone with information regarding the shooting to contact Crime Stoppers at (866) 371-8477. More like this: 6 days ago - Homicide Victim Identified In St. Louis County Shooting 3 days ago - Murder Charge Filed In Fatal St. Louis Car Theft May 10, 2024 - Officer Fatally Shoots Gunman Near St. Louis City Hall Mar 25, 2024 - St. Louis County Reports Homicide In 10000 Block Of Lilac Avenue May 14, 2024 - Homeowner Shoots Intruder in Early Morning Burglary