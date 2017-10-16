Downtown Edwardsville Ameren customers have brief power outage on Friday
October 16, 2017 10:48 AM October 16, 2017 10:50 AM
EDWARDSVILLE - A motorist struck a pole in an accident in Downtown Edwardsville around 2 p.m. Friday and about 800 customers suffered a brief power outage.
Ameren Illinois reported all the Edwardsville customers were back with power by 5 p.m. Friday.
Some Madison County offices and downtown businesses were affected, Ameren said.
The accident was at Benton and Ramsey Street in Edwardsville.