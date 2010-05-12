As part of our mission to beautify Downtown Alton, Downtown Alton Inc. will be purchasing and planting several hundred annuals in the green areas throughout the DAI district this Saturday morning, May 15, beginning at 10 a.m.

This yearly effort by DAI has been hugely successful in bringing color to our streetscape and softening the hard edges of a neighborhood dominated by concrete sidewalks, brick buildings, and asphalt streets.

These flowers benefit not only business and property owners downtown, but help to market Alton as a destination with a healthy and well maintained downtown business district. From direct feedback, we know that locals as well as out of town guests enjoy the visual improvement that flowers bring to the area.

We can use all the volunteer help we can get to make this job go a little easier. Come on down to Third St. between State and Piasa Streets Saturday morning, bring along some gloves, a small spade if you have it, and friends! We’ll have coffee and donuts on hand for our volunteers. You can help make a huge difference to our downtown.

