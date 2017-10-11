ALTON - Alton Main Street invites you to join the fun at the Downtown Alton Chili Cook-Off, to be held on Saturday, October 14th from Noon until 3:00 p.m. in the giant warehouse and beautiful pavilion at Elijah P’s (401 Piasa St. – Alton, IL 62002).

Tickets are $6.00 for adults & $3.00 for kids 10 & under, on sale now at the Alton Visitors Center, located at 200 Piasa St. in Alton. Tickets will be available at the door, but guests who have advance tickets can bypass the line and eliminate any wait time.

The Chili Cook-Off is a great civic event that encourages local chefs, both amateur and professional, to match their favorite recipe with others in similar categories. Organizers look forward to greeting returning teams and welcoming new participants to this fiery competition.

There are 21 teams registered this year; judges will award $100 prizes to winners in 4 categories: INDIVIDUALS - The Red Hot Chili Preppers, Mike Ramsey, Happy Heffer, and Matt Stockert & Trevor Parish, ORGANIZATIONS - Alton Fire Department, Parrot Heads of the Riverbend, and U.S. Army Alton Career Center, BUSINESSES - Get-R-Smoked BBQ / Olive Oil Marketplace, Fountains of Godfrey, Simmons Hanly Conroy, Paul's Roofing, WBGZ Radio, American Family Insurance, 1st Mid-America Credit Union, and Danny's Lounge, RESTAURANTS - Elijah P's, Old Bakery Beer Co., Hops House at Argosy Alton, Bossanova Restaurant & Lounge, Great Rivers Tap & Grill, and Perfect 10.

Attendees will vote for their favorite recipe, and the team chosen as “People’s Choice” will receive the coveted silver ladle plaque and bragging rights. There will also be a $100 prize for the best-decorated booth, so check out the fun themed tables while you enjoy the great chili. Live Classic Rock and Blues music will be provided by the Skylark Brothers.

Alton Main Street would like to thank the following sponsors who have made this event possible:

WBGZ Radio, The Telegraph, Riverbender.com, AdVantage News, Elijah P's, Alton Regional CVB, Simmons Hanly Conroy, The Old Bakery Beer Co., CNB Bank & Trust, Steve Springgate, Roberts Motors, Parrot Heads of the Riverbend, U.S. Army Alton Career Center, and Bottle & Barrel.

Funds raised will support the organization’s ongoing efforts to improve and promote Downtown Alton. For more details, visit the Events page of www.DowntownAlton.com.

