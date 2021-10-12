



ALTON - Alton Main Street's Downtown Alton Chili Cook-Off should once again provide a day to remember with 20 teams registered for the noon to 3 p.m. event Saturday, October 16, at The Lodge at The Lovejoy at 401 Piasa Street in Alton.

"Our entries are on par with a regular year," said Alton Main Street Executive Director Sara McGibany. "People really jumped at the chance to enter. The Chili Cook-Off is super fun and everybody gets into the camaraderie with it. It is really a lively, fun event."

McGibany said the Chili Cook-Off is a great civic event that encourages local chefs, both amateur and professional, to match their favorite recipes with others in similar categories. Organizers look forward to greeting returning teams and welcoming new participants to this fiery competition.

Judges will award $100 prizes to winners in 4 categories: Individual, Organization, Business, and Restaurant. The team chosen as “People’s Choice” will receive the coveted silver ladle and bragging rights.

"In addition to awards for the best chili, Alton Main Street is also giving a $100 prize for the best-decorated booth, so come prepared to put your theme as well as your chili on display!" McGibany said.

Tickets will be available at the door, or you may purchase yours in advance at the Alton Farmers’ & Artisans’ Market information booth at 8 a.m. Saturday in the parking lot at the corner of Landmarks Boulevard and Henry Street in Alton.

Funds raised will support Alton Main Street’s ongoing beautification and economic development efforts in Downtown Alton.

For more details, please visit www.DowntownAlton.com/Events.

