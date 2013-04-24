Linda Brazier

Information Services

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

  Earlier this year Michael Madigan stated that downstate and suburban school districts receive a "free lunch" through State payments for TRS when Chicago has their own retirement system. As a result the republican caucus put together a comparison of school funding between Chicago and downstate/suburban school districts. Please take the time to review this document. I am sure this document is not without propaganda but even if the information is slightly political...it is still staggering none the less.

  Regardless of your political affiliation, it is clear, for something to change in public school funding our downstate legislators need to work together to accomplish some balance in State funding. If that is going to happen they need to hear from the voting public. I urge you if you haven't already, make sure you send a letter to our legislators.

  School Funding in Illinois: An Examination

More like this:

Aug 29, 2023 - Gov. Pritzker Announces Opening Of South Central Illinois Training & Innovation Center

Jul 11, 2023 - Community-Building, Getting It Right By Testing Assumptions  

Sep 27, 2023 - Durbin, Markey Press Administration To Track $50 Billion In Opioid Settlement Money From Drug Corporations

Sep 5, 2023 - Belt: Local Schools To Receive More Than $12 Million In Evidence-Based Funding

Sep 13, 2023 - Alton and Marquette Grads Invited to 60s & 70s Block Party

 