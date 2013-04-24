Linda Brazier

Information Services

Article continues after sponsor message

Earlier this year Michael Madigan stated that downstate and suburban school districts receive a "free lunch" through State payments for TRS when Chicago has their own retirement system. As a result the republican caucus put together a comparison of school funding between Chicago and downstate/suburban school districts. Please take the time to review this document. I am sure this document is not without propaganda but even if the information is slightly political...it is still staggering none the less.

Regardless of your political affiliation, it is clear, for something to change in public school funding our downstate legislators need to work together to accomplish some balance in State funding. If that is going to happen they need to hear from the voting public. I urge you if you haven't already, make sure you send a letter to our legislators.

School Funding in Illinois: An Examination

More like this: