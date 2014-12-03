BELLEVILLE - Dr. Douglas Dothager received the 2014 Matthew B. Eisele, M.D. Physician Excellence Award, which was presented at Memorial Hospital’s Medical Staff Dinner on November 22. Previous recipients include Dr. James Vest, Dr. Jay Haines, Dr. R. Brad Ringhofer, Dr. James Clanahan, Dr. Stuart Mauch, Dr. Duk Kim and Dr. Omer Badahman.

This award was established to recognize a physician on Memorial’s Medical Staff who exemplifies dedication to medicine, delivery of quality care and a commitment to the community. The nominee also should inspire others to provide quality service and a high level of care; demonstrate clinical excellence, as well as caring and compassionate communication to patients, families and hospital staff; model teamwork; be responsive to the needs of patients, families and staff; support Memorial as well as its mission and values; participate on hospital and/or medical staff departmental committees; and set a positive example for others.

Dr. Dothager, a pulmonologist and Medical Director of the Sleep Disorders Center at Memorial, has been a member of Memorial’s Medical Staff for 18 years. He is a past president of Memorial’s Medical Staff and is board certified in internal medicine, pulmonary disease, critical care medicine and sleep medicine.

In nominating Dr. Dothager, a peer described him as not only a coworker, but a friend, who consistently displays leadership and dedication. In his nomination, Dothager was described as a knowledgeable physician who makes each patient and family member feel like he is their equal and that they are his priority.

In addition to Dr. Dothager, nominees included: Dr. Kashif Bhutto, Dr. Charles Auer, Dr. Benfar Dianti, Dr. Hans Moosa, Dr. Adrian Barcus, Dr. Mohammad Vakassi, Dr. Prasad Kandula, Dr. Hatim Mahmood, Dr. Kevin Baumer and Dr. E. Stephen Bolesta.

The Matthew B. Eisele, M.D. Physician Excellence Award is named for Memorial’s first medical director. Prior to serving as Memorial’s medical director, Dr. Eisele was an obstetrician/gynecologist in the community for 22 years. He was instrumental in shaping the Medical Director’s role into the key position it is today - a liaison between the board of directors, medical staff and administration.

