GLEN CARBON - The Village of Glen Carbon recognized the veterans of World War I Saturday afternoon with the rededication of the Doughboy statue at Glen Carbon Cemetery.

Linda Sinco, Coordinator at the Heritage Museum, said the original dedication was done nearly 100 years ago in 1920 for two soldiers who died while serving in France.

“I think the citizens of Glen Carbon should be very proud of this tribute to the fallen soldiers,” Sinco said.

Sinco said it took a lot of help from the community and about a year to prepare the statue and site.

“The Historic Commission members all stepped up and did different parts,” Sinco said. “Ron Hicks located a craftsman who was able to restore the Doughboy. He had to have his face, eye sockets, nose and also his gun repair.”

All the repairs needed couldn’t have been done without the help of local companies and veterans Sinco said.

“I thinks important to acknowledge the people that came before us,” Sinco said. “And of course soldiers have special place in that. Then for the community to take of the monument and let it stand as proudly as it did the day it was first put up, that's important.”

