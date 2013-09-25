Enjoy some fresh-made pizza for a good cause. On Monday, 10/7, stop by Papa Murphy’s in Edwardsville, IL and support Kids First Learning Center (KFLC), an ageappropriate, Bible-centered preschool learning experience. KFLC teachers will be making pizzas during 5 - 7 p.m., but orders can be made any time that day. Be sure to mention KFLC as you checkout to have 20% of your purchase donated to KFLC to go towards purchasing classroom equipment.

For more information, contact the First Baptist Maryville at 618.667.8221 or visit www.fbmaryville.org.

