“Dough Raising” for Kids First Learning Center
Enjoy some fresh-made pizza for a good cause. On Monday, 10/7, stop by Papa Murphy’s in Edwardsville, IL and support Kids First Learning Center (KFLC), an ageappropriate, Bible-centered preschool learning experience. KFLC teachers will be making pizzas during 5 - 7 p.m., but orders can be made any time that day. Be sure to mention KFLC as you checkout to have 20% of your purchase donated to KFLC to go towards purchasing classroom equipment.
For more information, contact the First Baptist Maryville at 618.667.8221 or visit www.fbmaryville.org.
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.