EDWARDSVILLE – SIUE track and field Head Coach Scott Block announced Doug McDannald as an assistant coach for the Cougars.

"Coach McDannald will be working primarily with the jumps, sprints, hurdles, and multis student-athletes as well as the primary recruiter for those event areas," said Block. "He brings a wealth of technical knowledge and experience from many years of coaching at many different levels from High School to NCAA Division I."

McDannald was a volunteer assistant coach for Utah State from 2016-18. With the Aggies, he coached eight Mountain West Conference champions, four NCAA Championship qualifiers and two USATF Championship qualifiers.

From 2014-16, McDannald was an assistant coach for Eastern Illinois. At EIU, he coached 40 Ohio Valley Conference champions, including the 2014 OVC Male Athlete of the Year.

Before EIU, McDannald was a volunteer assistant coach for the University of Illinois track and field team. With the Fighting Illini, he coached four Big Ten Conference champions and an All-American 4x400 relay team.

He competed as a member of the University of Southern California's track and field team. McDannald ran the 400m, 400 hurdles and the 4x4 relay with the Trojans. He was a member of the USC track and field team who won the 2003 Pac-10 team title and finished third at the NCAA Championships.

McDannald is a certified USATF level two sprints, hurdles and jumps coach and previously held NSCA-CPT Certification.

He graduated cum laude from Utah State in 2018 with a master's in exercise science. McDannald earned his bachelors magna cum laude in exercise science from Eastern Illinois in 2016.

McDannald and his wife Janna have a daughter, Olivia.

"We are extremely excited to have Coach McDannald join our team," added Block. "His passion for the sport and dedication to student-athlete development is exceptional."

