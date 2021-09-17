MARYVILLE - Former Madison County Administrator Doug Hulme is announcing his candidacy for Madison County Treasurer in the Republican Primary Election on June 28th, 2022.

Hulme’s experience and educational background are unprecedented for a candidate for county treasurer. He served as Chief Deputy Treasurer under Treasurer Kurt Prenzler and then as County Administrator for Chairman Kurt Prenzler.

As County Administrator, Hulme was in charge of over 300 employees in multiple departments and unions and managed the budgeting and spending of over $150 million of taxpayer funds.

Hulme designed the annual county budgets for all departments that reduced the county tax rate for county taxpayers and worked with Chairman Kurt Prenzler to twice permanently reduce the county maximum tax rate through a referendum.

In a major victory for taxpayers, Hulme oversaw the design and implementation of the first online county payroll system that required Madison County employees to clock-in to hourly jobs, verifying time worked and attendance.

He also managed all cash financing that upgraded county facilities such as the $14 million county jail renovation paid for without any borrowing.

Hulme worked closely with Chairman Kurt Prenzler to implement the county “No-Kill” animal shelter and did it within the current county budget for animal care during the first year of Prenzler’s term as County Board Chairman.

Hulme has a Master's in Business Administration (MBA) and all education requirements from SIUE for a CPA. Hulme served on the St. Louis Area East/West Gateway Council with the Metro area County Chief Executives.

A lifelong resident of Madison County, Hulme grew up in Edwardsville becoming an Eagle Scout with Troop 71 and playing for the first state-bound soccer team before graduating from Edwardsville High School in 1996.

Proud parents, Hulme and his wife Lizzie live in Maryville with their 8-year-old daughter and 4-year-old son who attend Trinity Lutheran School.

