Vocalist and horn player Doug Burns and his quartet are scheduled to perform from 7- 9 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 27, at the Jacoby Arts Center in Alton, with Bob Picker, piano Ron Carr, drums Bob Stout, bass. A multi-talented musician and vocalist, Burns’ quartet will be expected to seamlessly transition from the traditional sounds of jazz, while also wooing the audience with his singing of balladeers from yesteryear.

“I sing the standards, you know, like Sinatra, Bobby Darin, and Nat King Cole. Also do some straight ahead jazz, Miles Davis, etc.,” said Burns.

A long history of musical performances, Burns has played with a variety of well known musicians including, Tom Byrne, Sarah Jane, Dave Black, Tim Garcia, Kevin Gianino, Pauline Stark and others. Some of the band’s regional performance venues include Robbie's in Webster Groves, Thurman Grill in St. Louis and Cigar Inn in Belleville. Jean King, member of the Performing Arts Committee at Jacoby is confident the audience will love the concert.

“Doug’s versatility fits right in with what we offer here at Jacoby. We want experienced musicians who not only know how to perform, but who are at ease in engaging the audience. The two hours will go by so quickly, I’m sure the audience will be asking for more,” King said.

Located at 627 East Broadway in Alton, Illinois, the Jacoby Arts Center is open Tuesdays-Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Closed on Sundays and Mondays. For more information, visit www.jacobyartscenter.org or call 618-462-5222.

The Jacoby Arts Center is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to foster the artistic development and economic success of artists, and to expand accessibility to the arts through programs that promote education, participation and exploration. Engaging Imaginations, Enriching Lives!

