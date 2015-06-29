Two hours and twenty nine minutes of rain delay weren’t enough to derail the St. Louis Cardinals from improving to 51-24 on the season as they beat the Chicago Cubs 4-1 on Sunday night.

The Cardinals used six doubles–a season high–to complete their sixth home sweep of the season. Matt Carpenter, Jason Heyward, Yadier Molina (2), Jhonny Peralta, and Kolten Wong hit the doubles. Molina is batting .357 (20-56) over the last 15 games and has now hit at least 15 doubles in every season since 2005.

Carlos Martinez reached the 100-strikeout mark with six on the night. He delivered his eighth straight quality start and improved to 9-3 on the season.

The game also included a standout defensive play from Heyward in the 1st inning, who charged into foul territory to make a sliding catch on Kris Bryant’s fly.

Heyward also added to his big month at the plate, following the Peralta double with his own to put the Cardinals on top 2-1 at the time. For the month of June, Heyward is now batting .329 (28-85) for the month with 4 HRs and 14 RBIs.

