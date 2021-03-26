On March 24, 2021 at approximately 5:21 PM, St. Louis County Police Officers from the City of Jennings Precinct responded to a call for service for an assault and Shotspotter activation in the 2400 block of Akins Drive. Upon arrival, responding officers located two adult females suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. One was pronounced deceased on scene and the other was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The Bureau of Crimes Against Persons is leading the investigation, which remains very active at this time.

Additional information will be disseminated as it becomes available.

Please contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 to speak to investigators if you have any information regarding the incident.

To remain anonymous or potentially receive a reward, please contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS(8477) if you have any information regarding the incident.?