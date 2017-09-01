A double main event highlights Week 2 of the area football season tonight, with 14 games on the schedule tonight and one game Saturday morning which has a bit of intrigue to it.

Topping the matchups in Week 2 are Edwardsville hosting St. Louis-area power CBC and old Mississippi Valley Conference rivals Civic Memorial and East Alton-Wood River meeting on the field at EAWR's Memorial Stadium. All kickoff times are 7 p.m. unless otherwise indicated.

The Cadets-Tigers game ordinarily would have enough attention paid to it had it not been for both teams seeing their opponents last week stage come-from-behind wins; the Tigers (0-1) got off to a big lead at home against Naperville North early on, only to see the Huskies roar back from as much as 42 points down to take a 53-49 win, while CBC saw Christian Brothers of Memphis, Tenn., stage a 23-7 comeback in the second half to drop a 36-27 decision on the road. The Cadets go into the game 1-1 on the year, having defeated Miller Career Academy of St. Louis city in Missouri Week 1 Aug. 18.

The other half of the double main event is one-time MVC backyard rivals CM and EAWR going up against each other in what should be a packed Memorial Stadium in Wood River; the Oilers dropped a 48-41 shootout decision to Breese Central last week while the Eagles fell to Marquette Catholic 21-7 in Alton last week. The Explorers will travel to Breese Mater Dei this evening after the Knights slipped past Effingham 27-26 at home last Friday.

Elsewhere among the area's Southwestern Conference teams, Alton hosts Quincy at Public School Stadium after the Redbirds took a 47-6 loss at Highland last week; the Blue Devils fell to Belleville West 48-24 at home last week; Granite City, coming off a 52-41 shootout win over Jersey last week, host Carbondale of the South Seven. Freddy Edwards accounted for six Warrior touchdowns against the Panthers last week, scoring four on the ground himself and passing for two others, while the Terriers defeated Murphysboro 21-6 last week.

In the Mississippi Valley, the Panthers host Metamora, one of the traditionally top teams in Illinois, coming off the loss to GCHS; Metamora fell to Elgin St. Edward last week in their season-opener, while Triad, having defeated the Apollo Conference's Mattoon last week 48-20, heads to Kahok Stadium in Collinsville for the Kahoks' home opener; Collinsville dropped a 41-6 decision to Belleville Althoff last week.

In the WIVC South, Carrollton meets Beardstown in the Hawks' home opener, having just gotten by Concord Triopia 39-30 last week, while Hardin-Calhoun heads to Jacksonville Routt having gotten past Camp Point Central 16-14 last week. North Greene takes on Camp Point on the road this evening and Greenfield-Northwestern, having falling to Mendon Unity last week, hosts Brown County at 7:30 p.m., with Brown County having knocked off West Central last week.

In the South Central Conference, Roxana travels to Pana after a tough 22-6 loss to Piasa Southwestern at home last week; the Panthers knocked off Greenville last week 25-13 while the Piasa Birds host Litchfield in the Birds' home opener. The Purple Panthers fell to Staunton 45-7 last week on the road.

In the Prairie State Conference, Bunker Hill hosts Blue Ridge in the Minutemen's home opener tonight after falling to Trenton Wesclin 36-33 last week, while one-time coop partners Madison and Metro East Lutheran take each other on at 11 a.m. Saturday at Madison's Sam Dymas Field; the Trojans are fielding a football team on their own for the first time in 25 years this season. The past two years, MEL and Madison had a coop arrangement. The Knights are coming off a 77-6 loss to Fisher last week on the road while the Trojans, representing the city of Madison for the first time since 1992, handed Rockford Our Lady of the Sacred Heart a 64-0 loss.

