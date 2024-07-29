ST. LOUIS COUNTY – Detectives from the St. Louis County Police Department Bureau of Crimes Against Persons are investigating a double homicide that occurred early Monday morning, July 29, 2024, in the 9400 block of Olive Boulevard, resulting in the deaths of two teenage males.

At 12:51 a.m., officers from the City of Olivette Police Department responded to a call reporting a shooting in the area. While canvassing the vicinity, officers heard a gunshot and believed they were being targeted, prompting them to request additional officers for assistance.

Shortly thereafter, officers discovered one teenage male in a nearby field and another inside an apartment building. Both individuals had sustained apparent gunshot wounds and were pronounced dead at the scene.

The City of Olivette Police Department subsequently requested that the St. Louis County Police Department Bureau of Crimes Against Persons take over the investigation. The investigation remains ongoing, and authorities have indicated that additional information will be released as it becomes available.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210.

To provide information anonymously or potentially receive a reward, individuals can contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS (8477).

