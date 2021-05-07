CENTRAL COUNTY PRECINCT - On May 6, 2021 at approximately 5:42 PM, St. Louis County Police Officers from the Central County Precinct responded to a call for service of a shooting in the 8400 block of Plaza Rock Court. Upon arrival, responding officers heard gunshots from inside an apartment. The officers were unable to make contact with anyone inside the apartment and set up a perimeter.

The St. Louis County Tactical Unit responded to the scene and attempted to make contact with the individual(s) inside the apartment. Those attempts were unsuccessful. Entry to the apartment was gained and two adult males were found to be suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. Both males were pronounced deceased on scene.

It was determined that after the initial responding officers attempted to make contact with the individuals in the apartment, no one left nor gained entry into the apartment.

The Bureau of Crimes Against Persons is leading the investigation, which remains very active at this time.

Additional information will be disseminated as it becomes available.

Please contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 to speak to investigators if you have any information regarding the incident.

To remain anonymous or potentially receive a reward, please contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS(8477) if you have any information regarding the incident.?

