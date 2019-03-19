Michael Ladd and Dr. Lois Ladd

EDWARDSVILLE - The Major Case Squad has been activated in the City of Edwardsville to what appears to be a double homicide of a couple found in their home at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, March 18, 2019.

The victims were 79-year-old Michael Ladd, a local contractor, and wife, 68-year-Dr. Lois Ladd. The crime scene was in the 800 block of Kansas Street in Edwardsville.

The Edwardsville Police Department was called to check on one of the individuals and that is when the discovery was made. The Major Case Squad is working feverishly around as many leads as it can right now in the case.

"We have upward as to 30 investigators on the scene right now coordinating the efforts," Jeff Connor, Chief Deputy Commander for the Major Case Squad, said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Edwardsville Police Department at 618-656-2131

