ALTON — The double header scheduled for today between the River Dragons and the O'Fallon Hoots has been postponed due to wet field conditions. Officials deemed the playing surface unfit for today's games, prioritizing player safety and the integrity of the competition.

Makeup dates and times for today's postponed games will be announced shortly. Fans are encouraged to stay tuned for further updates regarding rescheduling.

In light of the postponement, the River Dragons will enjoy a day off tomorrow before hitting the road to Normal, where they are scheduled to face off against the Cornbelters. The team's upcoming schedule includes a game on Saturday in Cape Girardeau, MO, as part of their ongoing season campaign.

"We appreciate the understanding and support of our fans as we navigate these weather-related challenges and the closure of Gordon Moore Park," said Dallas Martz, General Manager of the River Dragons. "The safety of our players and the quality of the game are paramount, and we look forward to announcing the rescheduled games soon."

