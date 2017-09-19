The remote control figures to get a good workout tonight as the St. Louis Cardinals open their series in Cincinnati against the Reds (FSN), while the Memphis Redbirds will take on the Durham Bulls for the Triple A Championship (NBC-Sports). First pitch for both games is just past 6pm CT.

The Cardinals are looking to regain ground in the National League Central and Wild Card race, while Memphis is looking to cap off their franchise record-setting season with the overall championship in this one game, winner-take-all contest.

Two of the young arms the Cardinals are counting on for the future will be on the mound tonight–Jack Flaherty for St. Louis and Dakota Hudson for Memphis. This will be the fourth big league start for Flaherty, who began the season with Hudson in Springfield (AA) and again in Memphis.

The Cardinals have also announced pitcher Adam Wainwright has been activated from the disabled list and will be available out of the bullpen for tonight’s game. Wainwright has been rehabbing through an elbow impingement over the last four weeks.

#STLCards vs. Cincinnati (9/19):

Wong 2B

Pham LF

Fowler CF

J. Martínez 1B

Molina C

DeJong SS

Gyorko 3B

Piscotty RF

Flaherty P Article continues after sponsor message — St. Louis Cardinals (@Cardinals) September 19, 2017

One final time in 2017 — coming up at 6:00 (CT)! @HudsonDakota gets the start. pic.twitter.com/Ym0K3E8l9z — Memphis Redbirds (@memphisredbirds) September 19, 2017

photo credit: Jake Roth-USA TODAY Sports