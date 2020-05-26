COLUMBIA, Mo. - Katelyn (Katy) Kaufman recently earned Doctor of Veterinary Medicine from the University of Missouri-Columbia.

Katy has accepted a veterinarian position at Hermann Veterinary Clinic in Hermann, Missouri. Katy is a 2012 graduate of Edwardsville High School and the daughter of Jim and Carol Kaufman of Dorsey.

 