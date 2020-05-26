Dorsey's Katelyn (Katy) Kaufman Earns Veterinary Degree From University Of Missouri-Columbia
May 26, 2020 4:48 PM
Listen to the story
COLUMBIA, Mo. - Katelyn (Katy) Kaufman recently earned Doctor of Veterinary Medicine from the University of Missouri-Columbia.
Article continues after sponsor message
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
Katy has accepted a veterinarian position at Hermann Veterinary Clinic in Hermann, Missouri. Katy is a 2012 graduate of Edwardsville High School and the daughter of Jim and Carol Kaufman of Dorsey.