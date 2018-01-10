EDWARDSVILLE - Southern Illinois University Edwardsville Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs Jeffrey Waple, PhD, has announced Dominic Dorsey as director of Disability Support Services. Dorsey will assume his new responsibilities on Monday, Jan. 29.

Dorsey arrives at SIUE after serving as associate director of adaptive and educational services at Indiana University Purdue University in Indianapolis (IUPUI) since 2014. In this role, he has worked to construct interactive accomodations for students of various diagnoses, developing policies to increase accessibility throughout the campus in a collaborative manner. He serves as a leader in the development and growth of services that resulted in increased student engagement and success.

“Dominic comes to SIUE with a wealth of experience coupled with a passion for working with students and is active both within the university setting and external community. We are excited about the opportunities that his arrival affords,” Waple said.

“As an advocate for students, I understand that it is our responsibility to be proactive whenever possible, to listen and be responsive to the voices of those most marginalized, and to ensure that we must always be reasonable in our actions,” Dorsey said.

Dorsey began his higher education career at IUPUI in 2009 as a program assistant in the Olaniyan Scholars Program and became IUPUI’s assistant director of ADAAA Compliance and Services, Adaptive Educational Services/Office of Equal Opportunity in 2010.

After four years at IUPUI, Dorsey became director of accessibility at Grand Rapids (Mich.) Community College in 2013 before returning to IUPUI in 2014.

Dorsey earned a bachelor’s in communication studies in 2009 from IUPUI. He achieved a master’s in higher education and student affairs in 2011 from Indiana University. He is a doctoral candidate in higher education and student affairs at IUPUI.

Dorsey succeeds Phil Pownall, who left the University in July 2017.

