Sixty miles, three days, thousands of steps, and months of preparation to make a personal difference in finding the cures. Sisters Jill Kessinger, Dorsey resident and Cari Laramee from Tampa, FL, have joined thousands of breast cancer supporters in preparing for the 2010 Susan G. Komen Tampa FL 3-Day for the CureTM, presented by Energizer. After months of training and fundraising, participants will walk 60 miles during three days to raise awareness and funds for breast cancer research and community-based breast health and education programs.

“This is my first year participating in the Susan G. Komen 3-Day for the Cure,” said Laramee. “Through my participation in this event I know I am making a personal impact on the breast cancer movement. The Komen 3-Day for the Cure is challenging, but the opportunity to have an impact is enormous.”

My sister and I have two grandmothers affected by breast cancer and one is a survivor. We also have friends and family that have been affected as I am sure many people do too. We both are walking in honor of them and together we are raising $4600. Even though we both live in different states we are planning a team car wash to be held on June 26th from 9 am to 3pm in front of GameSwap in Bethalo, IL. We also have a lot of support from friends and famliy coming out to help us with the event. There will be hotdogs, popcorn and bottled water for sale too. We are so excited to be able to wash these cars for a good cause. The day is going to be a lot of fun and we are hoping everyone stops by to donate.

Each walker is supported by coaches and online assistance aiding in all aspects of training and fundraising. Additionally, clinics, meetings, training walks, teams and buddy walkers provide ongoing encouragement.

The Susan G. Komen Tampa FL 3-Day for the Cure starts on Friday morning, October 29th and ends with the Closing Ceremony on Sunday afternoon, October 31st. Walkers cover about 20 miles a day, traveling at their own pace. Hundreds of volunteer crew members support the walkers through the three-day journey providing meals, refreshments and snack stops, gear transport, hot showers, portable restrooms, safety on the streets and 24-hour medical services. The Komen 3-Day for the Cure is the greatest distance you can go in the fight against breast cancer.

More than 1.3 million women will be diagnosed with breast cancer globally each year. To help Kessinger and Laramee reach their goal make a donation by visiting their link TEAM PINK NINJAS. To learn how to participate or volunteer with the Susan G. Komen 3-Day for the Cure, visit The3Day.org or call 800-996-3DAY.

About the Susan G. Komen 3-Day for the Cure

The Susan G. Komen 3-Day for the Cure is a 60-mile walk for women and men who want to make a personal difference in the fight to end breast cancer. Komen 3-Day for the Cure participants raise a minimum of $2,300 and walk an average of 20 miles a day for three consecutive days, educating tens of thousands of people about breast health with every step. Funds raised impact breast cancer research and community-based breast health and education programs. The 3-Day for the Cure is presented by Energizer. The national series sponsors are Bank of America and New Balance. Please visit The3Day.org or call 800-996-3DAY for more information.

The 2010 Komen 3-Day for the Cure Series includes events in Boston (July 23-25), Cleveland (July 30 – August 1), Chicago (August 6-8), Michigan (August 13-15), Twin Cities (August 20-22), Denver (August 27-29), Seattle (September 24-26), Sa

