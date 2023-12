Dorothy & Mike Stice's Love Story Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. Couples names: Dorothy & Mike Stice City: East Alton Article continues after sponsor message Date met or started dating: July 7, 1997 Date married: March 7, 2000 What makes your relationship special? Knowing I married my best friend. Share a memory you have made together: The day we welcomed are first grandbaby . Print Version Submit a News Tip