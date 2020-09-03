EDWARDSVILLE - Former Madison County IT Director Rob Dorman issued info on Wednesday from a lawsuit filed against Madison State’s Attorney Tom Gibbons in Madison County Circuit Court for what he claims failing to respond to a freedom of information request that asked for public records involving the Madison County Public Corruption Task Force. Meanwhile, Gibbons also issued a personal statement, which is below.

Dorman said the freedom of information request asked for emails between Gibbons and the task force, a list of the task force members, Gibbon’s office calendar, a complaint by Lisa Ciampoli, and emails from the State’s Attorney Office with the words “rent,” “hall,” “fundraiser,” “fundraising,” “campaign,” “donation,” “raffle,” “prize,” “bet,” or “tournamen t” from 2006 to 2016.

A failure to respond under the Illinois Freedom Information Act is considered a denial by the public body, Dorman said.

Madison County State’s Attorney Thomas Gibbons issued a response to Dorman's claim: “The State’s Attorney’s Office answers hundreds of Freedom of Information Act requests, including countless requests from this individual. “We take very seriously our responsibility to be transparent to the public because we work for the citizens of Madison County.

“Unfortunately, this is a disgruntled former county employee who is constantly looking to blame anyone but himself for his termination. He currently has multiple pending lawsuits against current or former county officials, and this is just one more.

“Details of the cause of his termination are readily available in voluminous investigative documents released at the insistence of this individual. Ironically, once he caused the details of the investigation to become publicly known to the County Board, he was one of two top administration officials terminated by a vote of 26-1.

“This request was, in part, duplicative of other prior requests that had already been answered and contained such generic terms that would have required a full legal review of over 750,000 emails going back years before the State’s Attorney was even in the office - none of which contain any use of pubic email by the State’s Attorney for any political or fundraising purpose. This is simply a fishing expedition by a disgruntled former employee who continues to waste taxpayer money with his frivolous lawsuits and FOIA requests. As with all cases, we will continue to fulfill our legal obligations and respond fully once we have been served with process and will defend the matter vigorously.”

Dorman says according to the Freedom of Information Act, records of a public body are presumed to be open to inspection even if Gibbons wants to keep the records secret.

“Gibbons failed to respond to my request,” Dorman said. “I want to know if there are records of political fundraising on county time in the office of the State’s Attorney going back to 2006, as well as his involvement in the task force. I believe Tom Gibbons is covering up important information on unethical conduct in the State's Attorney's Office.”

