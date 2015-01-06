Jerseyville Parks and Recreation Department (JPRD) holds Toddler Time one select Friday every month now through April 10 from 9:30-11:30am. The next session is this Friday, January 10. This special time will give parents, grandparents and/or babysitters the opportunity to spend time with their little ones, up to six years old, run wild in the wide-open gym with lots of play items set out.

There will be no structured activities, just "free-play" time for the kiddos to be active, imagine, play and socialize. Come when you want; leave when you want. The fee is $3 per child with a maximum of three children per adult. Both residents and non-residents are welcome. Adults must supervise the children at all times.

The Susnig Center is located at 401 Mound Street, Jerseyville, Illinois 62052. 

Fridays that Toddler Time will be held: 1/9, 2/20, 3/6 and 4/10.

