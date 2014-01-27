Lewis and Clark Community College’s Music Department will kick off the 2014 spring semester with several upcoming concerts in February.

• Aspects of Love – Guests will enjoy their favorite love songs during this Brown Bag event, which will feature Susan Parton Stanard, L&C vocal students and special guests at noon on Wednesday, Feb. 12 in the Ringhausen Music Building Atrium. As with all Brown Bag events, guests are encouraged to bring their lunches.

• Black Music in America – In honor of Black History Month, Professor Johnny Lee Lane of Remo, Inc., will lead a discussion on Black Music in America at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 18 in the Hatheway Cultural Center’s Ann Whitney Olin Theatre. There will be on-stage seating.

• Sonata Sampler – This Brown Bag event will feature Sister Marie-Therese on violin and Teresa Crane on piano at noon on Wednesday, Feb. 19 in the Ringhausen Music Building Atrium.

• A Spanish Affair – This Alton Symphony Orchestra concert will include Symphonie Espagnole, featuring ASO’s renowned violinist, Vincent Piazza. Members of the Alton Youth Symphony will also join ASO on stage for selections performed side-by-side with ASO. Guests are invited to come feel the warmth and flair of Spain at 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 23, in the Hatheway Cultural Center, Ann Whitney Olin Theatre.

Adult tickets are $10; admission for seniors and teens is $5, and children and L&C students, faculty and staff will be admitted for free. Tickets are available online at www.altonsymphony.org or by calling (618) 463-6933. Tickets are also available at Halpin Music and will be available at the door.



• Keepin’ It Classy – This upscale night of music featuring L&C Music Department faculty and guests performing classical, opera and jazz will take place at 7 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 28 in the Ringhausen Music Building Atrium. Guests are invited to wear

their best. A cash bar will be available.

Please note that all concerts are free with the exception of the Alton Symphony Orchestra

concerts. Please see listings for those ticket prices.

For the complete spring 2014 L&C Music Calendar, visit www.lc.edu/musicevents or for more information call the Music office at (618) 468-4731.

