GRAFTON - The Grafton Chamber of Commerce Is pleased to announce the return of its sweetest event, Taste of Chocolate, from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 2 at the Grafton Winery & Brewhaus, 300 W. Main St., Grafton.

Dozens of local volunteers and confectionery connoisseurs have created the perfect chocolate fix for a limited number of guests. Whether you love your chocolate hot or cold, crunchy or smooth, there’s just the right recipe to cover cravings of all varieties.

Advance tickets can be purchased on line at www.Graftonilchamber.com or at the Alton Visitor Center, 200 Piasa St., Alton, the Grafton Winery Gift Shop, 300 W. Main St., Grafton, Jeni J’s Gift Shop, 120 W. Main St., Grafton, and the Jersey State Bank in Grafton.

Historically tickets sell out prior to the event. Tickets are $9 in advance or $10 at the door and includes an assorted plate of chocolates, coffee and hot cocoa.

For more information contact Karen Jackson at 618-222-9000.

