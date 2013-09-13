Even though the semester has already begun, prospective students have a

second chance to enroll for fall classes.

Second eight-week classes in automotive technology, English as a Second Language, math, nursing, office technology, welding and more begin Oct. 21 and run through Dec. 19. These courses are offered in a condensed format so they cover the same material and are worth the same amount of college credit as the ones that run the span of an entire semester.

“For students who have been thinking about going back to college, this allows them to get started and they don’t have to wait until spring,” said Kent Scheffel, vice president of Enrollment at Lewis and Clark Community College. “While they’ll spend a little more time each week on the course, they’ll get the course done in eight weeks instead of 16.”

Classes are filling quickly, so interested students should call the Enrollment Center today to get a jump start on their education. Call (618) 468-2222 or 1-800-YES-LCCC.

