COLLINSVILLE – Alton basketball senior center Donovan Clay led the Redbirds with 17 points in Alton’s 75-61 loss to Collinsville Friday night at Vergil Fletcher Gym. He’s considered one of the top players in the St. Louis area.

The Kahoks got a three at the third quarter buzzer, then used the momentum from that to go on a 9-2 run at the start of the fourth quarter that clinched the game.

The Redbirds tried to do too much offensively, and Clay felt that it hurt his team.

“Oh, yes sir, most definitely,” Clay said. “I mean, everybody was trying to get their own shot. We’ve got to get back on a roll.”

Fortunately, there are two weeks left in the regular season, and Clay is optimistic that the Redbirds can turn things around and do well.

Article continues after sponsor message

“Oh, yes, sir,” Clay said. “We’ve got plenty of time. I think we can do it. Obviously, we’ve got to be more disciplined as a team. And it’s just, we’ve got to come together as a team, and play more as a team more. Everybody wants their individual stats. That’s what’s breaking us apart.”

Clay this week signed with Valparaiso University to play basketball for the Crusaders next season. Clay is looking forward to the opportunity.

“I feel really great,” Clay said. “I’m really ready to go. I’m ready, I feel ready,” Clay said with a smile and a laugh.

And as far as the postseason, the ultimate goal, of course, is to get to the IHSA Class 4A finals at Carver Arena in Peoria. Clay would love to get to the last eight and win it for his coach, Eric Smith.

“I’m hoping to go to state,” Clay said. “That’s the goal for every team, but I’m really hoping to at least go to the super-sectional for our coach.”

More like this: