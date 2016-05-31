JERSEYVILLE - Jerseyville Parks and Recreation Department (JPRD) officially opened Donor Pool for the 2016 summer season this past weekend, welcoming nearly 650 swimmers over the three-day weekend. The facility is celebrating the 15th year in operation this season, which was originally dedicated in May 2001. To help commemorate this special milestone, Donor Pool will be holding special deals at the pool throughout the summer: June 15 popcorn will be 15 cents, July 15 soda will be 15 cents and August 15 admission for all ages will be 15 cents per person. Please note, limit one deal per person each day and exact change must be provided to receive the deal.

The pool is open to everyone for a nominal daily fee; $2 for kids five and under, $3 for kids 6-17 years old and $4 for adults 18 and older. For those who plan on swimming a lot this summer, there are season pass options for both city residents and non-residents. Season pass prices are $60 for individual resident, $70 for individual non-resident, $175 for a resident family and $225 for a non-resident family. Family passes are good for up to four family members within the same household, living at the same address. Each additional family member beyond the first four members can be added to the family pass for $25 per member.

Donor Pool will have many activities throughout the summer season. There are group and private swim lessons available. Toddler Time will be held every Friday starting June 10 from 10-11:30am and most Mondays from 6:15-7:45pm. This special time will give parents, grandparents or babysitters the opportunity to spend special time with their little ones, up to six years old, in the kiddy pool without all the hustle and bustle of the normal pool hours. The fee is $3 per child with a maximum of three children per adult. Season pass holders will still need to pay to participate in this special activity.

There are various rental opportunities for every special occasion, such as birthday celebrations, family reunions, team parties and special achievements. Patrons can reserve the Party Zone during normal pool hours for a two hour block of time; either 12-2pm or 3-5pm. There are packages available for up to 15 people for $75 or 16-30 people for $125. Packages include the reserved area, admission into the pool all day and one fountain drink for each person. Reserving the area allows renters to bring in a cake for the celebration. Packages can be customized for each individual’s needs, such as adding a hot dogs and chips. For larger parties, there are private pool rental options daily 6:30-8:30pm. There are three price points determined by what area of the pool renters wish to utilize; $90 for the kiddy pool only, $175 for the main pool only or $200 for the entire facility.

Donor Pool, located at 300 June Street, will be open seven days a week from 12-6pm through Tuesday, August 16. After JCUSD #100 school resumes, the facility will remain open only on Saturdays and Sundays from 12-6pm with the official closing day slated for Labor Day, Monday, September 5. For more information about the pool and activities, please visitwww.jerseyville-il.us or call Donor Pool at 618.498.5221.

