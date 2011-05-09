The MEDP Annual Dinner will be held Thursday, June 9 at the Gillespie Civic Center located at 115 N. Macoupin St.

The evening will begin with a cocktail hour starting at 5:45 pm. Inspirational Business Narratives will be given by three distinguished keynote speakers: Donna Yokley of Taylor & Soapes in Mt. Olive, Bob Schwartz of Madison Communications in Staunton and Paul Boente of Cubby Hole in Carlinville.

“I’m very proud of my store and staff. I hope my story inspires other would be entrepreneurs in our County,” said Yokley.

Taylor & Soapes is a successful tea room and gift shop located 120 East Main Street in Mt. Olive. Store hours are Tuesday – Saturday 9am-5pm, Lunch served from 11am-2pm. The tea room offers soups, salads and sandwiches. The house specialty is the Fruited Chicken. They offer very distinctive, unique gifts for all occasions, along with beautiful Brighton and Pandora jewelry.

The panel will be followed by the recognition of the Top 25, Under 45 Macoupin Made Young Leaders. One young leader will have the honor of being named Macoupin Made Leader of the Year.

This event marks the first fundraiser for the public/private partnership.

MEDP has accomplished many goals in its two-year existence. It’s Mission: Through dynamic leadership and effective use of public and private support, the Macoupin Economic Development Partnership drives economic growth in the county by conducting and sponsoring activities that help existing businesses prosper and grow, attract new businesses, and promote responsible development.

Please help MEDP to continue this vision in Macoupin County for years to come. Tickets are $400 a table for 8 seats or $50 a person. Advance ticket sales only. Tickets can be purchased at all United Community Bank locations, All First National Bank locations, Carlinville National Bank, Smoky Jennings Chevrolet, State Farm Agent Linda Worlow, Watson Law Office or by calling 217-556-8696, www.macoupinpartners.com.

