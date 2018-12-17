EDWARDSVILLE – Donco, LLC recently received a world-class certification from the Women’s Business Enterprise National Council. WBENC is the largest national certifier of women-owned businesses in the United States and a leading advocate for women business owners and entrepreneurs. The organization’s goal is to fuel economic growth globally by identifying, certifying and facilitating the development of women-owned businesses.WBENC certification validates that the business is at least 51 percent owned, controlled, operated and managed by a woman or women. Donco, LLC is a 100 percent woman-owned company.

To achieve WBENC certification, woman-owned businesses must complete a stringent documentation and site visit process. Out of the more than 12.3 million women-owned businesses in the United States, only 15 thousand are able to achieve WBENC certification. WBENC certification gives women-owned businesses the ability to compete for real-time business opportunities provided by WBENC corporate members and government agencies.

“This certification will give us a competitive advantage in developing new business opportunities throughout the country,” said Donco Chairwoman and CEO Candice Fowler. “Not only is our company woman-owned, three of our top executive leaders are also women. As a company that specializes in information technology, meter services, gas distribution construction and electrical design services, we are proud to excel in an industry typically dominated by men. We’re honored to receive this certification and are confident that it will help set our company apart in the future.”

Donco, LLC is a woman-owned firm serving Illinois and the Greater St. Louis metropolitan area. It was recently ranked No. 26 on the St. Louis Business Journal’s list of 50 fastest-growing private companies and 17th on the publication’s list of largest woman-owned businesses.

Donco has over 300 employees in four divisions: metering services and gas distribution construction (https://donco.co/), information technology (Fowler Technology Services), electrical design (Utility Design Services), and management services (Fowler Management Services). For more information about Donco, LLC go to https://donco.co/ or call Brett Angelico at 618-797-5299.

