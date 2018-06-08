EDWARDSVILLE - Donco Electrical Construction, LLC was recently ranked No. 26 on the St. Louis Business Journal’s list of 50 fastest-growing private companies. Donco, a woman-owned NWBOC certified company, has seen tremendous revenue growth attributed to additional services the company offers.

Donco’s diverse services include IT consulting, utility engineering, automated meter installation, fleet services, and specialized construction accounting. The company added 100 new employees and increased revenue 126 percent from 2017 to 2018, giving Donco its most successful and profitable year.

Candice Fowler, Chairman and CEO said, “I am very proud to lead our growing, diverse organization. Our growth has been possible because of the hardworking, dedicated, and dynamic employees we have on our team. I also sincerely appreciate every relationship that we have built with customers old and new. I look forward to continued success for years to come.”

Donco, the only Edwardsville-based company to make the list, has over 300 employees in four divisions: Metering Services, Fowler Technology Services, Utility Design Services, and Fowler Management Services. For more information, visit the company’s website at www.donco.co.

