CARLYLE - The Alton Post 126 American Legion under-15 navy team spotted the Southern Illinois Honey Badgers a 2-0 lead early on, then scored nine unanswered run in the final four innings to take a 9-2 win over the Honey Badgers in a baseball game played in Carlyle on Friday evening.

The Honey Badgers, a traveling team that plays throughout the area, was an addition to the young Legionnaires' schedule, and consist of many area players as well.

Article continues after sponsor message

The Honey Badgers took the lead early on with single runs in both the first and second innings to go up 2-0. Post 126 countered with three runs in both the fourth and fifth innings, one in the sixth and two more in the seventh to take the win.

Donavon Ducey had three hits for the young Legionnaires, while Riley Cox had two hits and two RBIs, Mike Brueckner came up with two hits, Ian Lamb, Chase Collman, and Deacon Alm all had one hit and RBI each, and Alex Spangler came up with a hit. Tate Powell went all the way in the mound for Post 126, allowing two runs, one earned, on three hits, fanning five.

The young Legionnaires play this weekend in the Mike Bedard tournament in Aviston and Breese, then play at Valmeyer June 13 at 5:30 pm, are at Washington, Mo. on July 14 at 6 p.m., then play a doubleheader at Elsberry, Mo. June 15, with the first game at 11 a.m.

More like this: