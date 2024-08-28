ALTON - K9 Odin was a 20-month-old Belgian Malinois / German Shepard mix who was born January 2023 in Hungary. In January of 2024, K9 Odin received his passport and traveled to Shallow Creek Kennels in Sharpsville, Pennsylvania. In February 2024, K9 Odin was selected by the Alton Illinois Police Department to begin his law enforcement training. K9 Odin and his handler began training at the Illinois State Police K9 Academy in Pawnee, Illinois, on February 26, 2024, and graduated on May 3rd, 2024.

From May 3rd, 2024, until the morning of August 22nd, 2024, K9 Odin served the City of Alton Illinois as a working police canine. During that short time, K9 Odin assisted the members of the Alton Police Department in locating illegal drugs, stolen vehicles, and apprehending violent offenders.

On the morning of August 22nd, 2024, K9 Odin and his handler were requested to assist with locating and apprehending a subject who earlier injured a female with a firearm and was a continued threat to the community. During the incident, K9 Odin located the subject and was shot while saving the lives of his handler and assisting officers. K9 Odin later succumbed to his injuries despite the committed efforts of the medical staff at Hawthorne Animal Hospital in Glen Carbon, Illinois.

K9 Odin will forever be in the hearts of all the members of the Alton Police Department for his courageous and selfless acts on that August morning.

There are two ways to officially donate to the K9 program. The first way is by check made payable to the Alton Police Department K9 Program. The second way to donate is through MustacheMarch4PD (MM4PD). We have partnered with them as they have agreed to collect donations via their Venmo (@MM4PD) and Paypal (@MM4PD) accounts and provide them to the K9 program. All donations go towards funding the various expenses associated with the K9 program, such as purchasing a new dog, vests, training, etc.

