ALTON - ABOB had to cancel the annual Olde Alton Arts & Craft Fair this year due to COVID restrictions. The Olde Alton Arts & Craft Fair has been a holiday shopping tradition in the community since its inception in 1988. Alton High School would have been packed this coming weekend with holiday shoppers without the COVID-19 Pandemic.

"We have reached out to our crafters and asked for their websites to support them," Laura Plummer, the North Elementary Orchestra and Alton High Orchestra Director said. "A list of crafters and their websites can be found at:

http://abob.net/conductornotes/olde-alton-arts-crafters-online/

"ABOB is not collecting any fees and the crafters are responsible for all sales, taxes, and shipping," Plummer said. "ABOB has canceled all of our major fundraising events for this year: Trivia Night, Olde Alton Arts & Craft Fair, and our spring Music Matters Dinner Auction.

"We want to support our crafters who have participated in our Craft Fair. They all look forward to the extra income during a normal craft fair season and that is not happening this year. This community comes out in droves for our Craft Fair and we are hoping everyone checks out the list of crafters and are able to find some unique gifts as well as help us support the crafters who have been so vital to our craft fair all of these years. We look forward to seeing everyone again for a busy weekend of holiday shopping December 4 and 5, 2021," he said.

"Support is coming from donations and a few fundraisers we have planned for this year," she added. "There is a donate tab if anyone would like to make a donation to ABOB at:

http://abob.net/

