GODFREY - “Sichra Consultation Services L.L.C” of Godfrey IL. recently donated the funds to purchase a new wand style RFID (Radio Frequency Identification) chip reader to be used by Godfrey’s Animal Rescue & Control Enforcement Officer.

This new technology will better equip the Animal Control officer Susie Stephan, who already had over 16 years in the veterinary medical/surgical care field prior to taking the position with the village of Godfrey and allow her to deliver an even greater quality of service identifying strays and reuniting owners with missing pets at a faster rate. The “wand feature” is the best part Sichra says allowing Susie to safely check aggressive animals greatly reducing any bite risk.

Chris Sichra states: “Officer Stephan is one of the best in her field that he has ever had the pleasure to work with because of the skill and attention to detail she brings to her job, she is a tremendous asset to our community.” Sichra also mentioned that this technology has replaced an outdated piece of equipment that either didn’t properly work half the time due to its age or wasn’t capable of reading the newer chips, this upgrade can save so much time and lead to a happier outcome for all.

Susie Stephan describes the technology challenges: “There are newer kinds of microchips being implanted now that the older scanners do not read so this new reader will definitely be more efficient and current. This will greatly benefit the Animal Control Dept, the residents, and our furry friends that may have lost their way. This will be an invaluable tool to have if, heaven forbid, our community would ever have a disaster causing us to have to set up a temporary shelter for lost or displaced pets. I always urge people to contact the microchip company and have their information linked to the chip rather than just leave it linked to the clinic or adoption center that implanted it; I often pick up dogs after hours and weekends and have to wait for those places to open to obtain the owners contact information. Thank you, thank you, thank you Sichra Consulting for the contribution towards this, I am so happy to have this to better serve our residents.”

Mayor McCormick had this to say about the new equipment available to Susie Stephan: “I would like to personally thank Chris and his consulting firm for the hard work they continue to provide our community keeping us safe and his generous donation to help us get the technology needed to provide village residents with the absolute best service possible.”

Christopher Sichra, owner of “Sichra Consultation Services L.L.C.” grew up in Godfrey, graduated from AHS in 1987 served 2 tours in the Army overseas and recently moved back home to Godfrey (from south St Louis city) several years ago when the Fire Dept. lifted the residency rule. He has been employed by the St Louis civil service system for over 23 years and still works as a career firefighter for the St Louis City Fire Department (for the past 18 years) also owning/operating his side consulting business/LLC locally that he started 3 years ago providing FEMA/NIMS compliant emergency operation plan development, disaster planning and emergency management services to local agencies, businesses, municipalities and schools. Some of his firm’s regular clients include: The Village of Godfrey, Lewis & Clark Community College, the Hayner Public Library District and the Alton Volunteer Emergency Corps/AVEC. Sichra says that during his years of service as a career St Louis city firefighter he always had a soft spot to help animals, and has saved many pets over the years, including cats, dogs, birds (in their cages) and has even been known to carry a fishtank or two out of a burning building when he was assigned in north city.

