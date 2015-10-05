October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month

ST. LOUIS — During Breast Cancer Awareness Month this October, the American Red Cross encourages eligible donors to give blood to support cancer patients and others needing blood products.

According to the American Cancer Society, breast cancer is the second most common cancer among women in the U.S., with one in eight developing invasive breast cancer in her lifetime. Breast cancer patients may need blood products during chemotherapy, mastectomy surgery or treatment of complications.

Blood donor Mary Thorngate Hall is one such example. She was diagnosed with an aggressive form of breast cancer in 2010.

“I began treatment (with) my first round of chemotherapy lasting six hours. My body did not tolerate it, and I began to hemorrhage,” she said. “I needed blood to survive. I cannot express my gratitude to the people who donated their lifesaving blood.”

Volunteer donors are the only source of blood products for those needing transfusions. Donors with all blood types are needed, especially those with types O negative, B negative, A negative and AB blood.

To make an appointment to donate blood, download the Red Cross Blood Donor App from app stores or text BLOODAPP to 90999 to receive a download link, visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

Upcoming blood donation opportunities:

Ill.

Calhoun

Brussels

10/28/2015: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., American Legion Hall, 163 E. Main

Hardin

10/30/2015: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Calhoun High School, 102 Calhoun Drive

_______________

Clinton

Damiansville

10/28/2015: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., Damiansville Elementary School, 101 E Main St

Germantown

10/20/2015: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., American Legion Hall, 1105 Sycamore

_______________

Coles

Ashmore

10/17/2015: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Ashmore Community Center, 211 S Illinois St

Charleston

10/19/2015: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Eastern Illinois University Charleston Andrews Hall, 2150 7th St.

10/23/2015: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Eastern Illinois University Charleston Lawson Hall, 2151 4th Street

10/29/2015: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Charleston High School, 1603 Lincoln Ave

10/30/2015: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Eastern Illinois University Charleston Lawson Hall, 2151 4th Street

Mattoon

10/24/2015: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., The Salvation Arm, 1300 Richmond Ave

10/28/2015: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., St John Lutheran Church Mattoon, 200 Charleston Ave

_______________

Crawford

Hutsonville

10/16/2015: 1:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Hutsonville High School, 500 West Clover Street

Oblong

10/20/2015: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Oblong Municipal Building, 202 S Range

Robinson

10/19/2015: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Crawford Memorial Hospital, 1000 N Allen

10/21/2015: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Robinson Community Center, 300 South Lincoln

10/28/2015: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., Lincoln Trail College, 11220 State Hwy 1

_______________

Effingham

Altamont

10/22/2015: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., Altamont High School, 7 S Ewing

Dieterich

10/22/2015: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Dieterich High School, Church and Pine

_______________

Fayette

Brownstown

10/21/2015: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Brownstown High School, 421 South College Ave

_______________

Franklin

Thompsonville

10/22/2015: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Thompsonville High School, 21135 Shawneetown Road

Zeigler

10/30/2015: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Zeigler Royalton High School, 4989 State Highway 148 North

_______________

Jasper

Sainte Marie

10/25/2015: 8 a.m. - 12 p.m., St Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church, 112 Embarrass

_______________

Jefferson

Ina

10/19/2015: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Free Will Baptist Church, 3rd and Elm

Mount Vernon

10/17/2015: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m., Family Video, 2629 Broadway

10/29/2015: 8:30 a.m. - 2 p.m., Casey Middle School, 1829 Broadway

_______________

Macoupin

Shipman

10/19/2015: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Shipman Community Center, Keating and Front St.

_______________

Madison

Bethalto

10/19/2015: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., Bethalto United Methodist Church, 240 E Sherman St.

Collinsville

10/16/2015: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Collinsville Memorial Public Library, 408 West Main

10/20/2015: 2:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., Knights of Columbus, 1 Columbus Plaza

Edwardsville

10/18/2015: 7:30 a.m. - 12 p.m., Eden United Church of Christ, 903 N. Second Street

10/21/2015: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Culvers, 6724 Old Troy Rd

10/22/2015: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., GC Cuisine and Crystal Gardens, 1230 University Dr.

10/29/2015: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Madison County Farm Bureau, 900 Hillsboro Ave

10/30/2015: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m., Edwardsville Public Library, 112 S. Kansas

Glen Carbon

10/16/2015: 8 a.m. - 12 p.m., Kellerman Dental, 16 Junction Drive West, Suite 101

Godfrey

10/21/2015: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Lewis and Clark Community College, 5800 Godfrey Rd.

Granite City

10/29/2015: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Southwestern Illinois College, 4950 Maryville Rd

_______________

Marion

Centralia

10/23/2015: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Bryan Manor, 2150 E. McCord

10/27/2015: 2:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Centralia Elks Lodge, 235 N. Locust St.

Salem

10/21/2015: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Community Building Salem, Oglesby and Hamilton

_______________

Monroe

Valmeyer

10/26/2015: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Valmeyer High School, 300 South Cedar Bluff Drive

Waterloo

10/30/2015: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., Wal-mart Supercenter, 961 North Market Street

_______________

Pike

Pittsfield

10/19/2015: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., American Legion Hall, 1302 W. Washington

_______________

Randolph

Baldwin

10/22/2015: 2 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., American Legion Hall, Behind Fire House

Chester

10/21/2015: 12:45 p.m. - 5:45 p.m., American Legion Hall, 500 East Opdyke

Coulterville

10/27/2015: 2 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Coulterville High School, 101 West Grant Street

Sparta

10/28/2015: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Sparta High School, 205 West Hood Avenue

_______________

Richland

Olney

10/27/2015: 11:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., The Holiday, 1300 S West Street

_______________

Saint Clair

Belleville

10/19/2015: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Fire Station One, 315 Caryle Ave.

10/29/2015: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Lindenwood University Belleville Campus, 2600 West Main St

Freeburg

10/19/2015: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., Carl L Barton School, 408 South Belleville

Lebanon

10/30/2015: 8:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Lebanon High School, 200 West Schulz

O Fallon

Article continues after sponsor message

10/31/2015: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., Public Safety Building, 285 N. 7 HIlls Rd

Smithton

10/23/2015: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., Senior Citizen Center, 711 South Main Street

_______________

Washington

Nashville

10/19/2015: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., Nashville Grade School, 750 East Gorman St.

Mo.

Crawford

Bourbon

10/19/2015: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., United Methodist Church, 610 Olive Street

10/27/2015: 8 a.m. - 2 p.m., Bourbon High School, 1500 Old Route 66

_______________

Franklin

Beaufort

10/22/2015: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., Beaufort Elementary School, 3200 Highway 50 East

Pacific

10/29/2015: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Riverbend Middle School, 2085 Highway N

Saint Clair

10/21/2015: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., Elks Lodge 2651, 35 E North St

Sullivan

10/28/2015: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m., Fidelity Communications Company, 64 North Clark Street

Union

10/19/2015: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., American Legion, 205 North Washington

10/20/2015: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., Clearview Elementary School, 1581 Clearview Road

_______________

Jefferson

Arnold

10/25/2015: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., St Davids Catholic Church, 2334 Tenbrook Road

Desoto

10/23/2015: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Valle Ambulance District, 12363 State Highway 21

Hillsboro

10/21/2015: 2:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Hillsboro Christian Church, 4865 Hwy B

10/27/2015: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., Missouri Department of Social Services, 10325 Hwy 21

Imperial

10/19/2015: 1:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., St Johns Catholic Church, 4614 Blue Springs Road

_______________

Saint Charles

Saint Charles

10/16/2015: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Lindenwood University, 209 S. Kingshighway

10/21/2015: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., Immanuel Lutheran Church, 115 S. 6th Street

Saint Peters

10/21/2015: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., St Charles Community College, 4601 Mid Rivers Mall Drive

10/22/2015: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., St Charles Community College, 4601 Mid Rivers Mall Drive

10/23/2015: 5 p.m. - 8 p.m., Family Video St Peters, 8201 Mexico Road

Wentzville

10/16/2015: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Wentzville United Methodist Church, 725 Wall Street

_______________

Saint Francois

Bismarck

10/19/2015: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Bismarck High School, 1 Indian Trails Drive

Bonne Terre

10/20/2015: 8:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Unitec Career Center, 7163 Raider Road

10/20/2015: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., Sonrise Baptist Church, 454 Berry Road

Farmington

10/21/2015: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Southeast Missouri Mental Health Center, 1010 W. Columbia St.

10/24/2015: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., VFW Hall, 814 East Karsch Blvd.

10/27/2015: 2:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., St Francois County Rotary Club, 110 W. Columbia St

_______________

Saint Louis

Ballwin

10/17/2015: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., Holy Infant Catholic Church, 248 New Ballwin Rd

Bridgeton

10/23/2015: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., All Star Dodge Chrysler Jeep, 11503 St Charles Rock Rd

Chesterfield

10/22/2015: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., St Lukes Hospital-Institute for Health Ed., 222 S. Woods Mill Rd., North/ South Medical Building

10/25/2015: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Aish Hatorah Jewish Learning Center, 457 N Woodsmill Rd

10/26/2015: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., The Westchester House, 550 White Rd

10/31/2015: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., First Baptist Church, 17103 Wild Horse Creek Rd.

Clayton

10/17/2015: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Clayton High School, 1 Mark Twain Circle

Ellisville

10/26/2015: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., St John Church, 15808 Manchester Rd.

Fenton

10/16/2015: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., STL Medical Supply, 1664 Larkin Williams Road

10/16/2015: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Fenton Fire Protection District, 1385 Horan Dr.

10/23/2015: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., St Louis College of Health Careers, 1297 North Highway Drive

10/27/2015: 8:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m., Brown Mackie College, 2 Soccer Park Road

10/27/2015: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., Brown Mackie College, 2 Soccer Park Road

10/29/2015: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., Uthoff Valley Elementary, 1600 Uthoff Dr.

Florissant

10/26/2015: 2:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Sacred Heart Church of Florissant, 751 North Jefferson

Kirkwood

10/23/2015: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., The Magic House, 516 S Kirkwood Road

Manchester

10/31/2015: 8:30 a.m. - 2 p.m., Manchester United Methodist Church, 129 Woods Mill Rd.

Maplewood

10/26/2015: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., Immaculate Conception Parish, 2934 Marshall Avenue

Saint Louis

10/19/2015: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., Annunciation Catholic Church, 12 West Glendale

10/20/2015: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Dave Sinclair Ford, 7466 South Lindbergh

10/28/2015: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., St Anthony's Medical Center, 10010 Kennerly

Town and Country

10/16/2015: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., NHC HealthCare, 13995 Clayton Road

Webster Groves

10/18/2015: 8:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m., Webster Hills United Methodist Church, 1333 W Lockwood Avenue

_______________

Saint Louis City

10/20/2015: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., Missouri History Museum, 5700 Lindell Blvd

10/20/2015: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m., Metropolitan St Louis Psychiatric Center, 5351 Delmar

10/21/2015: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., DuPont, 4300 Duncan Avenue

10/22/2015: 7 a.m. - 4 p.m., Barnes-Jewish Hospital, One Barnes Hospital Plaza

10/22/2015: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Federal Employee Health Unit, 111 S. 10th St

10/24/2015: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Calvary Community Development Corporation, 2282 Dr Martin Luther King Dr

10/26/2015: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Simon Recreation Center, 3639 Laclede Avenue

10/29/2015: 10 a.m. - 1 p.m., Fusion Marketing, 1928 Locust Street

_______________

Warren

Warrenton

10/30/2015: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Friedens United Church of Christ, 313 E. Main St.

_______________

Washington

Cadet

10/30/2015: 8 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Kingston High School, 10047 Diamond Road

_______________

How to donate blood

Simply download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) to make an appointment or for more information. All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age (16 with parental consent in some states), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.

Blood donors in the Missouri-Illinois Blood Services Region can now save time at their next donation by using RapidPass to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of their donation, prior to arriving at the blood drive. To get started and learn more, visit redcrossblood.org/RapidPass and follow the instructions on the site.

About the American Red Cross

The American Red Cross shelters, feeds and provides emotional support to victims of disasters; supplies about 40 percent of the nation’s blood; teaches skills that save lives; provides international humanitarian aid; and supports military members and their families. The Red Cross is a not-for-profit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to perform its mission. For more information, please visit redcross.org or visit us on Twitter at @RedCross.

More like this: