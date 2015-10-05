Donate blood with the Red Cross to support cancer patients and others needing blood
October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month
ST. LOUIS — During Breast Cancer Awareness Month this October, the American Red Cross encourages eligible donors to give blood to support cancer patients and others needing blood products.
According to the American Cancer Society, breast cancer is the second most common cancer among women in the U.S., with one in eight developing invasive breast cancer in her lifetime. Breast cancer patients may need blood products during chemotherapy, mastectomy surgery or treatment of complications.
Blood donor Mary Thorngate Hall is one such example. She was diagnosed with an aggressive form of breast cancer in 2010.
“I began treatment (with) my first round of chemotherapy lasting six hours. My body did not tolerate it, and I began to hemorrhage,” she said. “I needed blood to survive. I cannot express my gratitude to the people who donated their lifesaving blood.”
Volunteer donors are the only source of blood products for those needing transfusions. Donors with all blood types are needed, especially those with types O negative, B negative, A negative and AB blood.
To make an appointment to donate blood, download the Red Cross Blood Donor App from app stores or text BLOODAPP to 90999 to receive a download link, visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).
Upcoming blood donation opportunities:
Ill.
Calhoun
Brussels
10/28/2015: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., American Legion Hall, 163 E. Main
Hardin
10/30/2015: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Calhoun High School, 102 Calhoun Drive
_______________
Clinton
Damiansville
10/28/2015: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., Damiansville Elementary School, 101 E Main St
Germantown
10/20/2015: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., American Legion Hall, 1105 Sycamore
_______________
Coles
Ashmore
10/17/2015: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Ashmore Community Center, 211 S Illinois St
Charleston
10/19/2015: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Eastern Illinois University Charleston Andrews Hall, 2150 7th St.
10/23/2015: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Eastern Illinois University Charleston Lawson Hall, 2151 4th Street
10/29/2015: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Charleston High School, 1603 Lincoln Ave
10/30/2015: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Eastern Illinois University Charleston Lawson Hall, 2151 4th Street
Mattoon
10/24/2015: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., The Salvation Arm, 1300 Richmond Ave
10/28/2015: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., St John Lutheran Church Mattoon, 200 Charleston Ave
_______________
Crawford
Hutsonville
10/16/2015: 1:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Hutsonville High School, 500 West Clover Street
Oblong
10/20/2015: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Oblong Municipal Building, 202 S Range
Robinson
10/19/2015: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Crawford Memorial Hospital, 1000 N Allen
10/21/2015: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Robinson Community Center, 300 South Lincoln
10/28/2015: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., Lincoln Trail College, 11220 State Hwy 1
_______________
Effingham
Altamont
10/22/2015: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., Altamont High School, 7 S Ewing
Dieterich
10/22/2015: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Dieterich High School, Church and Pine
_______________
Fayette
Brownstown
10/21/2015: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Brownstown High School, 421 South College Ave
_______________
Franklin
Thompsonville
10/22/2015: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Thompsonville High School, 21135 Shawneetown Road
Zeigler
10/30/2015: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Zeigler Royalton High School, 4989 State Highway 148 North
_______________
Jasper
Sainte Marie
10/25/2015: 8 a.m. - 12 p.m., St Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church, 112 Embarrass
_______________
Jefferson
Ina
10/19/2015: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Free Will Baptist Church, 3rd and Elm
Mount Vernon
10/17/2015: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m., Family Video, 2629 Broadway
10/29/2015: 8:30 a.m. - 2 p.m., Casey Middle School, 1829 Broadway
_______________
Macoupin
Shipman
10/19/2015: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Shipman Community Center, Keating and Front St.
_______________
Madison
Bethalto
10/19/2015: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., Bethalto United Methodist Church, 240 E Sherman St.
Collinsville
10/16/2015: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Collinsville Memorial Public Library, 408 West Main
10/20/2015: 2:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., Knights of Columbus, 1 Columbus Plaza
Edwardsville
10/18/2015: 7:30 a.m. - 12 p.m., Eden United Church of Christ, 903 N. Second Street
10/21/2015: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Culvers, 6724 Old Troy Rd
10/22/2015: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., GC Cuisine and Crystal Gardens, 1230 University Dr.
10/29/2015: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Madison County Farm Bureau, 900 Hillsboro Ave
10/30/2015: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m., Edwardsville Public Library, 112 S. Kansas
Glen Carbon
10/16/2015: 8 a.m. - 12 p.m., Kellerman Dental, 16 Junction Drive West, Suite 101
Godfrey
10/21/2015: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Lewis and Clark Community College, 5800 Godfrey Rd.
Granite City
10/29/2015: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Southwestern Illinois College, 4950 Maryville Rd
_______________
Marion
Centralia
10/23/2015: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Bryan Manor, 2150 E. McCord
10/27/2015: 2:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Centralia Elks Lodge, 235 N. Locust St.
Salem
10/21/2015: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Community Building Salem, Oglesby and Hamilton
_______________
Monroe
Valmeyer
10/26/2015: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Valmeyer High School, 300 South Cedar Bluff Drive
Waterloo
10/30/2015: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., Wal-mart Supercenter, 961 North Market Street
_______________
Pike
Pittsfield
10/19/2015: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., American Legion Hall, 1302 W. Washington
_______________
Randolph
Baldwin
10/22/2015: 2 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., American Legion Hall, Behind Fire House
Chester
10/21/2015: 12:45 p.m. - 5:45 p.m., American Legion Hall, 500 East Opdyke
Coulterville
10/27/2015: 2 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Coulterville High School, 101 West Grant Street
Sparta
10/28/2015: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Sparta High School, 205 West Hood Avenue
_______________
Richland
Olney
10/27/2015: 11:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., The Holiday, 1300 S West Street
_______________
Saint Clair
Belleville
10/19/2015: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Fire Station One, 315 Caryle Ave.
10/29/2015: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Lindenwood University Belleville Campus, 2600 West Main St
Freeburg
10/19/2015: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., Carl L Barton School, 408 South Belleville
Lebanon
10/30/2015: 8:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Lebanon High School, 200 West Schulz
O Fallon
10/31/2015: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., Public Safety Building, 285 N. 7 HIlls Rd
Smithton
10/23/2015: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., Senior Citizen Center, 711 South Main Street
_______________
Washington
Nashville
10/19/2015: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., Nashville Grade School, 750 East Gorman St.
Mo.
Crawford
Bourbon
10/19/2015: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., United Methodist Church, 610 Olive Street
10/27/2015: 8 a.m. - 2 p.m., Bourbon High School, 1500 Old Route 66
_______________
Franklin
Beaufort
10/22/2015: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., Beaufort Elementary School, 3200 Highway 50 East
Pacific
10/29/2015: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Riverbend Middle School, 2085 Highway N
Saint Clair
10/21/2015: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., Elks Lodge 2651, 35 E North St
Sullivan
10/28/2015: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m., Fidelity Communications Company, 64 North Clark Street
Union
10/19/2015: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., American Legion, 205 North Washington
10/20/2015: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., Clearview Elementary School, 1581 Clearview Road
_______________
Jefferson
Arnold
10/25/2015: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., St Davids Catholic Church, 2334 Tenbrook Road
Desoto
10/23/2015: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Valle Ambulance District, 12363 State Highway 21
Hillsboro
10/21/2015: 2:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Hillsboro Christian Church, 4865 Hwy B
10/27/2015: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., Missouri Department of Social Services, 10325 Hwy 21
Imperial
10/19/2015: 1:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., St Johns Catholic Church, 4614 Blue Springs Road
_______________
Saint Charles
Saint Charles
10/16/2015: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Lindenwood University, 209 S. Kingshighway
10/21/2015: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., Immanuel Lutheran Church, 115 S. 6th Street
Saint Peters
10/21/2015: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., St Charles Community College, 4601 Mid Rivers Mall Drive
10/22/2015: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., St Charles Community College, 4601 Mid Rivers Mall Drive
10/23/2015: 5 p.m. - 8 p.m., Family Video St Peters, 8201 Mexico Road
Wentzville
10/16/2015: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Wentzville United Methodist Church, 725 Wall Street
_______________
Saint Francois
Bismarck
10/19/2015: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Bismarck High School, 1 Indian Trails Drive
Bonne Terre
10/20/2015: 8:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Unitec Career Center, 7163 Raider Road
10/20/2015: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., Sonrise Baptist Church, 454 Berry Road
Farmington
10/21/2015: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Southeast Missouri Mental Health Center, 1010 W. Columbia St.
10/24/2015: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., VFW Hall, 814 East Karsch Blvd.
10/27/2015: 2:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., St Francois County Rotary Club, 110 W. Columbia St
_______________
Saint Louis
Ballwin
10/17/2015: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., Holy Infant Catholic Church, 248 New Ballwin Rd
Bridgeton
10/23/2015: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., All Star Dodge Chrysler Jeep, 11503 St Charles Rock Rd
Chesterfield
10/22/2015: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., St Lukes Hospital-Institute for Health Ed., 222 S. Woods Mill Rd., North/ South Medical Building
10/25/2015: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Aish Hatorah Jewish Learning Center, 457 N Woodsmill Rd
10/26/2015: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., The Westchester House, 550 White Rd
10/31/2015: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., First Baptist Church, 17103 Wild Horse Creek Rd.
Clayton
10/17/2015: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Clayton High School, 1 Mark Twain Circle
Ellisville
10/26/2015: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., St John Church, 15808 Manchester Rd.
Fenton
10/16/2015: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., STL Medical Supply, 1664 Larkin Williams Road
10/16/2015: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Fenton Fire Protection District, 1385 Horan Dr.
10/23/2015: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., St Louis College of Health Careers, 1297 North Highway Drive
10/27/2015: 8:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m., Brown Mackie College, 2 Soccer Park Road
10/27/2015: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., Brown Mackie College, 2 Soccer Park Road
10/29/2015: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., Uthoff Valley Elementary, 1600 Uthoff Dr.
Florissant
10/26/2015: 2:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Sacred Heart Church of Florissant, 751 North Jefferson
Kirkwood
10/23/2015: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., The Magic House, 516 S Kirkwood Road
Manchester
10/31/2015: 8:30 a.m. - 2 p.m., Manchester United Methodist Church, 129 Woods Mill Rd.
Maplewood
10/26/2015: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., Immaculate Conception Parish, 2934 Marshall Avenue
Saint Louis
10/19/2015: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., Annunciation Catholic Church, 12 West Glendale
10/20/2015: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Dave Sinclair Ford, 7466 South Lindbergh
10/28/2015: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., St Anthony's Medical Center, 10010 Kennerly
Town and Country
10/16/2015: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., NHC HealthCare, 13995 Clayton Road
Webster Groves
10/18/2015: 8:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m., Webster Hills United Methodist Church, 1333 W Lockwood Avenue
_______________
Saint Louis City
10/20/2015: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., Missouri History Museum, 5700 Lindell Blvd
10/20/2015: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m., Metropolitan St Louis Psychiatric Center, 5351 Delmar
10/21/2015: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., DuPont, 4300 Duncan Avenue
10/22/2015: 7 a.m. - 4 p.m., Barnes-Jewish Hospital, One Barnes Hospital Plaza
10/22/2015: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Federal Employee Health Unit, 111 S. 10th St
10/24/2015: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Calvary Community Development Corporation, 2282 Dr Martin Luther King Dr
10/26/2015: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Simon Recreation Center, 3639 Laclede Avenue
10/29/2015: 10 a.m. - 1 p.m., Fusion Marketing, 1928 Locust Street
_______________
Warren
Warrenton
10/30/2015: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Friedens United Church of Christ, 313 E. Main St.
_______________
Washington
Cadet
10/30/2015: 8 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Kingston High School, 10047 Diamond Road
_______________
How to donate blood
Simply download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) to make an appointment or for more information. All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age (16 with parental consent in some states), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.
Blood donors in the Missouri-Illinois Blood Services Region can now save time at their next donation by using RapidPass to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of their donation, prior to arriving at the blood drive. To get started and learn more, visit redcrossblood.org/RapidPass and follow the instructions on the site.
About the American Red Cross
The American Red Cross shelters, feeds and provides emotional support to victims of disasters; supplies about 40 percent of the nation’s blood; teaches skills that save lives; provides international humanitarian aid; and supports military members and their families. The Red Cross is a not-for-profit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to perform its mission. For more information, please visit redcross.org or visit us on Twitter at @RedCross.
