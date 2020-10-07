Donate Blood With the Red Cross to Help Those Fighting Breast Cancer
ST. LOUIS, Mo. — During Breast Cancer Awareness Month this October, the American Red Cross urges eligible donors to band together to provide hope and healing to patients fighting cancer by giving blood or platelets. In appreciation, those who come to give Oct. 15-Nov. 11 will receive a $5 Amazon.com Gift Card* via email, courtesy of Suburban Propane.
Donors are asked to make appointments by downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.
Donors of all blood types are urged to help ensure a stable supply for cancer patients and others this fall. To thank those who come to give in October, the Red Cross is also offering a $1,000 Amazon.com Gift Card to five lucky winners. *Terms and conditions apply. More information and details are available at RedCrossBlood.org/Unite.
Blood donations play a crucial role in cancer treatment
Diane Doehrman began donating blood during college. In the years following, she became a platelet donor and even helped start blood drives in her community.
More recently, Doehrman’s been on the receiving end of blood donations. Fourteen years ago, she was diagnosed with breast cancer. Now she has an incurable cancer, malignant mixed Müllerian tumor.
“As a cancer patient, I had to have blood transfusions several times when the chemotherapy treatments have destroyed my immune system,” she said. “I am so very thankful for the donations from others. It can truly save a life.”
Cancer patients undergoing surgery and chemotherapy may require red blood cell or platelet transfusions. In fact, patients fighting cancer need more blood than those with any other disease, using nearly one-quarter of the nation’s blood supply.
Important COVID-19 information for donors
The Red Cross is testing blood, platelet and plasma donations for COVID-19 antibodies. The test may indicate if the donor’s immune system has produced antibodies to this coronavirus, regardless of whether an individual developed COVID-19 symptoms. Red Cross antibody tests will be helpful to identify individuals who have COVID-19 antibodies and may now help current coronavirus patients in need of convalescent plasma transfusions. Convalescent plasma is a type of blood donation collected from COVID-19 survivors that have antibodies that may help patients who are actively fighting the virus.
COVID-19 antibody test results will be available within one to two weeks in the Red Cross Blood Donor App or donor portal at RedCrossBlood.org. A positive antibody test result does not confirm infection or immunity. The Red Cross is not testing donors to diagnose illness, referred to as a diagnostic test. To protect the health and safety of Red Cross staff and donors, it is important that individuals who do not feel well or believe they may be ill with COVID-19 postpone donation.
Each Red Cross blood drive and donation center follows the highest standards of safety and infection control, and additional precautions – including temperature checks, social distancing and face coverings for donors and staff – have been implemented to help protect the health of all those in attendance. Donors are asked to schedule an appointment prior to arriving at the drive and are required to wear a face covering or mask while at the drive, in alignment with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention public guidance.
Upcoming blood donation opportunities Oct. 15-31:
IL
Calhoun
Hardin
10/26/2020: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Calhoun High School, 102 Calhoun Drive
_______________
Clay
Flora
10/15/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Flora Church of the Nazarene, Route 50 and Parsons Lane, PO Box 343
_______________
Clinton
Breese
10/26/2020: 8:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Mater Dei High School, 900 North Mater Dei Drive
Damiansville
10/22/2020: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Damiansville Elementary School, 101 East Main Street
Germantown
10/20/2020: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., American Legion Hall, 1105 Sycamore
Saint Rose
10/20/2020: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., St Rose Development Club, 8004 S. First Street
Trenton
10/20/2020: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., St John's United Church of Christ, 21 North Walnut
_______________
Coles
Charleston
10/15/2020: 7:30 a.m. - 11:30 a.m., The Villas Of Holly Brook and Reflections Memory Care, 738 18th Street
10/21/2020: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., St Charles Borromeo Catholic Church - Charleston, 921 Madison
10/22/2020: 12 p.m. - 4 p.m., Eastern Illinois University Charleston, EIU Student Union (parking lot/Doudna), 1720 7th Street
Mattoon
10/20/2020: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Stadium Grill Mattoon, 102 Dettro Dr.
10/27/2020: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., YMCA, 221 North 16th Street, PO Box 875
_______________
Crawford
Oblong
10/15/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Oblong Municipal Building, 202 South Range
Robinson
10/21/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Robinson Community Center, 300 South Lincoln
10/28/2020: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Crawford Memorial Hospital, 1000 North Allen
10/29/2020: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., VFW, 712 E. Main Street
_______________
Cumberland
Neoga
10/20/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Grace United Methodist Church, 164 W 7th
_______________
Effingham
Dieterich
10/15/2020: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Dieterich Community Civic Center, 102 West Virginia
Effingham
10/15/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave
10/17/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave
10/20/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave
10/21/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave
10/22/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave
10/24/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave
10/27/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave
10/27/2020: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Effingham Event Center, 1501 West Fayette
10/28/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave
10/28/2020: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Effingham Event Center, 1501 West Fayette
10/29/2020: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Kemper CPA Group LLP, 810 West Jefferson
10/29/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave
10/31/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave
_______________
Fayette
Farina
10/19/2020: 1:30 p.m. - 6 p.m., American Legion Hall, 301 West Madison Street
Saint Elmo
10/19/2020: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., St Elmo High School, 300 West 12th Street
Vandalia
10/28/2020: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., YMCA-Vandalia, 710 Rock Island Ave
_______________
Jasper
Newton
10/16/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Knights of Columbus, 707 Van Buren
Sainte Marie
10/18/2020: 7:30 a.m. - 11:30 a.m., St Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church, 112 Embarrass
_______________
Jersey
Jerseyville
10/28/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Walgreens, 705 S. State St.
_______________
Macoupin
Carlinville
10/29/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Carlinville American Legion, 554 Ramey Street
Shipman
10/19/2020: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Shipman Community Center, Keating and Front St.
_______________
Madison
Collinsville
10/15/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., American Legion Post 365, 1022 Vandalia
10/26/2020: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Webster Elementary School, 108 W. Church Street
10/28/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., American Legion Post 365, 1022 Vandalia
Edwardsville
10/18/2020: 7:30 a.m. - 12 p.m., Eden Church, 903 N. Second Street
10/22/2020: 3:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., CrossFit Ten Twenty, 22 Gateway Commerce Center, Suite 108
Glen Carbon
10/29/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., New Bethel United Methodist Church, 131 N Main St
Marine
10/20/2020: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Lions Club, 406 E Division St
10/29/2020: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Lions Club, 406 E Division St
Troy
10/16/2020: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Tri Township Park, 410 Wickcliffe
_______________
Marion
Centralia
10/30/2020: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Centralia Elks Lodge, 235 North Locust Street
Patoka
10/16/2020: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Patoka High School, 1220 Kinoka Road
Salem
10/28/2020: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Grace Church of the Nazarene, 1900 N Broadway Ave
_______________
Monroe
Columbia
10/15/2020: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Turner Hall, 211 East Cherry Street
10/16/2020: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Turner Hall, 211 East Cherry Street
10/29/2020: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Turner Hall, 211 East Cherry Street
_______________
Randolph
Baldwin
10/21/2020: 2 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., K-River Community Center, 310 W. Elm Street
Chester
10/21/2020: 12:45 p.m. - 5:45 p.m., American Legion Hall, 500 East Opdyke
Coulterville
10/20/2020: 2 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Coulterville High School, 101 West Grant Street
Red Bud
10/30/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Red Bud VFW Post 6632, 830 South Main Street
_______________
Richland
Olney
10/16/2020: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Immanuel United Methodist Church, 700 North E Street
10/23/2020: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., Olney Central College, 305 North West Street
10/23/2020: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Olney Fire Department, 501 North Walnut Street
10/29/2020: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., St Joseph Catholic Church-Olney, 220 South Elliott Street
_______________
Saint Clair
Belleville
10/19/2020: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., First Christian Church, 5929 Old St Louis Rd
Fairview Heights
10/15/2020: 11:15 a.m. - 6:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail
10/16/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail
10/17/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail
10/18/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail
10/19/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail
10/20/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail
10/21/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail
10/22/2020: 11:15 a.m. - 6:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail
10/23/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail
10/24/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail
10/25/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail
10/26/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail
10/27/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail
10/28/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail
10/29/2020: 11:15 a.m. - 6:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail
10/30/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail
10/31/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail
O Fallon
10/21/2020: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Drury O'Fallon, 1118 Central Park Dr
_______________
Shelby
Sigel
10/22/2020: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., St Michael Church - Sigel, Church Street
MO
Franklin
Gerald
10/15/2020: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Knights of Columbus, 3698 Old Hwy 50
Pacific
10/28/2020: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., First Christian Church - Pacific, 422 W St Louis
Saint Clair
10/19/2020: 1 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Knights of Columbus St Clair, 204 South Commercial
Sullivan
10/29/2020: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Cricket Wireless, 316 Park Ridge Road
Union
10/21/2020: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Franklin Baptist Association, 785 Butterfield Drive
10/22/2020: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., SERVPRO of Franklin County, 2 Truman Ct.
Washington
10/17/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210
10/18/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210
10/19/2020: 11:45 a.m. - 6:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210
10/20/2020: 11:45 a.m. - 6:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210
10/20/2020: 12 p.m. - 4 p.m., Public Safety Building, 301 Jefferson
10/21/2020: 9:45 a.m. - 4:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210
10/21/2020: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., Washington Elks Lodge #1559, 1459 West 5th Street
10/24/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210
10/25/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210
10/26/2020: 11:45 a.m. - 6:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210
10/27/2020: 11:45 a.m. - 6:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210
10/28/2020: 9:45 a.m. - 4:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210
10/31/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210
_______________
Jefferson
Arnold
10/18/2020: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., St Davids Catholic Church, 2334 Tenbrook Rd
10/21/2020: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Drury Hotel, 3800 Hwy 141
10/26/2020: 1:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Knights of Columbus Pope John XXIII, 1623 Jeffco Blvd.
Cedar Hill
10/29/2020: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Cedar Hill Fire District, 1 Lynn Lane
De Soto
10/22/2020: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Elks Lodge 689, 1520 Clarke Street
10/29/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Journey Community Church, 820 N. Main Stree
Festus
10/19/2020: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Jefferson County Family YMCA, 1303 YMCA Drive
10/19/2020: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Jefferson County Family YMCA, 1303 YMCA Drive
High Ridge
10/16/2020: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., VFW High Ridge, 2220 Gravois Rd, Suite B
Hillsboro
10/19/2020: 1:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Hillsboro Christian Church, 4865 Hwy B
_______________
Lincoln
Troy
10/22/2020: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., Lincoln County Council on Aging, 1380 Boone St.
_______________
Saint Charles
O Fallon
10/16/2020: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Progress West Hospital, 2 Progress Point Parkway
Saint Charles
10/15/2020: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., Immanuel Lutheran Church, 115 S. 6th Street
10/22/2020: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Ameristar Casino, 1260 S Main
10/27/2020: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 801 1st Capitol Drive
10/28/2020: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 801 1st Capitol Drive
Saint Peters
10/15/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center
10/16/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center
10/16/2020: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Barnes Jewish St Peters Hospital Medical Office Building #1, 6 Jungermann Circle, Suite 117
10/17/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center
10/18/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center
10/19/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center
10/20/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center
10/21/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center
10/22/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center
10/23/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center
10/24/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center
10/25/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center
10/26/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center
10/27/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center
10/28/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center
10/29/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center
10/30/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center
10/31/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center
_______________
Saint Francois
Bonne Terre
10/27/2020: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., Sonrise Baptist Church, 454 Berry Road
Farmington
10/19/2020: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., VFW Hall, 814 East Karsch Blvd
10/19/2020: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., VFW Hall, 814 East Karsch Blvd
10/20/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., VFW Hall, 814 East Karsch Blvd
10/27/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Parkland Chapel, 1260 E Karsch Blvd,
10/28/2020: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Southeast Missouri Mental Health Center, 1010 West Columbia Street
_______________
Saint Louis
Ballwin
10/25/2020: 8:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., St Mark Presbyterian Church, 601 Claymont
10/27/2020: 1:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Manchester Parks, Recreation, & Arts office, 359 Old Meramec Station Rd
Bridgeton
10/21/2020: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., All Star Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram, 11503 St Charles Rock Rd
Chesterfield
10/15/2020: 10:45 a.m. - 5:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.
10/16/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 3 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.
10/17/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 3 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.
10/18/2020: 7:30 a.m. - 1 p.m., Incarnate Word Parish, 13416 Olive Blvd.
10/18/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.
10/19/2020: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.
10/20/2020: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.
10/21/2020: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.
10/22/2020: 10:45 a.m. - 5:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.
10/23/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 3 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.
10/24/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 3 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.
10/24/2020: 8:30 a.m. - 2 p.m., Courtyard by Marriott Chesterfield, 17369 Chesterfield Airport Road
10/25/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.
10/26/2020: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.
10/27/2020: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.
10/28/2020: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.
10/29/2020: 10:45 a.m. - 5:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.
10/30/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 3 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.
10/31/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 3 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.
Ellisville
10/27/2020: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., Pathfinder Church -Cornerstone Building, 15800 Manchester Rd.
Fenton
10/23/2020: 2 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Fenton United Methodist Church, 800 Gravois Rd
Florissant
10/15/2020: 11:30 a.m. - 6 p.m., Florissant Meadow's Shopping Center, 740 N. Highway 67
10/20/2020: 11:30 a.m. - 6 p.m., Florissant Meadow's Shopping Center, 740 N. Highway 67
10/21/2020: 11:30 a.m. - 6 p.m., Florissant Meadow's Shopping Center, 740 N. Highway 67
10/22/2020: 11:30 a.m. - 6 p.m., Florissant Meadow's Shopping Center, 740 N. Highway 67
10/23/2020: 11:30 a.m. - 6 p.m., Florissant Meadow's Shopping Center, 740 N. Highway 67
10/27/2020: 11:30 a.m. - 6 p.m., Florissant Meadow's Shopping Center, 740 N. Highway 67
10/28/2020: 11:30 a.m. - 6 p.m., Florissant Meadow's Shopping Center, 740 N. Highway 67
10/29/2020: 11:30 a.m. - 6 p.m., Florissant Meadow's Shopping Center, 740 N. Highway 67
10/30/2020: 11:30 a.m. - 6 p.m., Florissant Meadow's Shopping Center, 740 N. Highway 67
Kirkwood
10/28/2020: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., Kirkwood Community Center, 111 South Geyer
Saint Louis
10/15/2020: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Drury Inn & Suites Brentwood, 8700 Eager Road
10/15/2020: 12 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., The Magic House, 516 S Kirkwood Road
10/15/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.
10/15/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Eagle Springs Golf Course, 2575 Redman Ave
10/16/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.
10/16/2020: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Drury Inn & Suites Brentwood, 8700 Eager Road
10/17/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 3 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.
10/18/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.
10/19/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.
10/20/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.
10/21/2020: 10 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Drury Inn & Suites Brentwood, 8700 Eager Road
10/21/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.
10/22/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.
10/22/2020: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Holiday Inn-South County, 6921 S. Lindbergh Blvd,
10/23/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.
10/23/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., The Immacolata Catholic Church, 8900 Clayton Rd
10/23/2020: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.
10/24/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 3 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.
10/25/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.
10/26/2020: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Schlafly Bottleworks, 7260 Southwest Ave
10/26/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.
10/26/2020: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., Edward Jones YMCA, 12521 Marine Ave
10/27/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.
10/27/2020: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Cushman and Wakefield, 622 Emerson Road
10/28/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.
10/28/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., The Boulevard- Richmond Heights, 26 The Boulevard
10/29/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.
10/30/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.
10/30/2020: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., Abbott Ambulance, 2500 Abbott Place
10/30/2020: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., National Museum of Transportation, 2933 Barrett Station Road
10/30/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., The Boulevard- Richmond Heights, 26 The Boulevard
10/30/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Eagle Springs Golf Course, 2575 Redman Ave
10/30/2020: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.
10/31/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 3 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.
Valley Park
10/15/2020: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Drury Southwest, 5 Lambert Drury Place
10/16/2020: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Drury Southwest, 5 Lambert Drury Place
10/27/2020: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Drury Southwest, 5 Lambert Drury Place
10/28/2020: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Drury Southwest, 5 Lambert Drury Place
Wildwood
10/22/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, 17132 Manchester Rd
_______________
Saint Louis City
Saint Louis
10/15/2020: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Drury Forest Park, 2111 Sulphur Ave
10/15/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd
10/16/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd
10/16/2020: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., Moto Museum, 3441 Olive St
10/16/2020: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Drury Forest Park, 2111 Sulphur Ave
10/17/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd
10/18/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd
10/19/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd
10/20/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd
10/20/2020: 9:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Anheuser-Busch, 1200 Lynch Street
10/21/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd
10/21/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Hampton Inn & Suites, 5650 Oakland Avenue
10/21/2020: 2:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., HoteLumiere, 901 North 1st Street
10/22/2020: 7 a.m. - 12 p.m., Hillside Animal Hospital, 5325 Manchester Avenue
10/22/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd
10/23/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd
10/23/2020: 8 a.m. - 1:15 p.m., Confluence Academy, 310 N 15th St.
10/23/2020: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Drury Forest Park, 2111 Sulphur Ave
10/23/2020: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Simon Recreation Center, 3639 Laclede Avenue
10/24/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd
10/25/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd
10/26/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd
10/27/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd
10/27/2020: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Anheuser-Busch, 1200 Lynch Street
10/28/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd
10/29/2020: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., St Louis University, 100 North Tucker
10/29/2020: 12:15 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd
10/30/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd
10/31/2020: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd
_______________
Sainte Genevieve
Sainte Genevieve
10/20/2020: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Ste Genevieve County Memorial Hospital, 800 Ste Genevieve Dr
_______________
Warren
Warrenton
10/23/2020: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Friedens United Church of Christ, 313 E. Main St.
Wright City
10/29/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Faith Christian Family Church, 17350 Veterans Memorial Parkway
_______________
Washington
Caledonia
10/23/2020: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Hope Church, 10359 State Hwy C
About blood donation
Simply download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit?RedCrossBlood.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device to make an appointment or for more information. All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.
Blood and platelet donors can save time at their next donation by using RapidPass® to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of their donation, before arriving at the blood drive. To get started, follow the instructions at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass or use the Blood Donor App.
About the American Red Cross
The American Red Cross shelters, feeds and provides emotional support to victims of disasters; supplies about 40% of the nation’s blood; teaches skills that save lives; provides international humanitarian aid; and supports military members and their families. The Red Cross is a not-for-profit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to perform its mission. For more information, please visit redcross.org or cruzrojaamericana.org, or visit us on Twitter at @RedCross.
###
