Donate blood in honor of World Blood Donor Day
ST. LOUIS — The American Red Cross seeks eligible donors to give blood in honor of World Blood Donor Day, June 14, and throughout the summer to help ensure a sufficient blood supply for patients in need.
Summer is an especially difficult time to collect enough blood to meet the needs of hospital patients. Many schools that host blood drives are out of session during the summer, and regular donors are often vacationing, potentially making them less available to give.
World Blood Donor Day highlights the constant need for donors – during the summer and throughout the year. Supermodel Niki Taylor, the celebrity spokesperson for World Blood Donor Day, fully understands the importance of blood donations. In 2001, she was in a near-fatal car accident and received about 100 pints of blood. To this day, she attributes her survival to the blood donors and doctors who helped save her life.
Those who come to donate blood with the Red Cross June 8-14, 2015, will receive a limited-edition Nexcare give bandage in one of eight global-inspired designs in honor of World Blood Donor Day.
Every day this summer is a chance to give hope. Eligible donors are encouraged to choose their day to make a difference. Donors of all blood types – especially those with types O negative, A negative and B negative – are needed. To make an appointment to give blood, download the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).
Upcoming blood donation opportunities
Ill.
Bond
Greenville
6/2/2015: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., First Christian Church, 1100 Killarney Dr.
_______________
Clay
Flora
6/12/2015: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 103 E 3rd St
_______________
Clinton
Hoffman
6/8/2015: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., Hoffman Village Hall, 110 East Park Ave.
Trenton
6/9/2015: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., St Mary's Catholic Church, 325 S. Jefferson
_______________
Coles
Ashmore
6/2/2015: 2:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Ashmore Community, 211 S Illinois St
Mattoon
6/1/2015: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 10 Charleston Ave
6/9/2015: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., American Legion Hall, 1903 Maple
Oakland
6/10/2015: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Oakland Christian Church, 25 W Montgomery St
_______________
Crawford
Oblong
6/11/2015: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Oblong Municipal Building, 202 S Range
_______________
Cumberland
Greenup
6/3/2015: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Greenup Village Municipal Building, 115 E Cumberland Street
_______________
Effingham
Effingham
6/2/2015: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., Effingham Elks Club, 2102 S. Banker
6/3/2015: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Effingham Elks Club, 2102 S. Banker
6/4/2015: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Effingham Elks Club, 2102 S. Banker
6/5/2015: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., Effingham Elks Club, 2102 S. Banker
6/8/2015: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Culvers, 1510 W Fayette Ave
Mason
6/15/2015: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Mason Christian Church Annex, 624 N Rte 37
_______________
Fayette
Brownstown
6/5/2015: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Brownstown High School, 421 South College Ave
Saint Elmo
6/15/2015: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., St Mary Church Hall, Route 40
_______________
Franklin
Benton
6/10/2015: 12:30 p.m. - 5 p.m., Franklin Hospital, 201 Bailey Lane
Sesser
6/11/2015: 12 p.m. - 4 p.m., Goode Township, 108 North Walnut
Zeigler
6/15/2015: 2:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Zeigler Eagles, 114 North Main Street
______________
Jefferson
Ina
6/15/2015: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Free Will Baptist Church, 3rd and Elm
Mount Vernon
6/4/2015: 6:30 a.m. - 6:30 p.m., Crossroads Community Hospital, 8 Doctors Park Rd
6/6/2015: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Times Square Mall, 42nd St and Broadway
6/12/2015: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., St Mary's Parish Center, 1500 Main St.
_______________
Macoupin
Brighton
6/10/2015: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., FamilyFarms Charities, 31832 Delhi Road
Shipman
6/15/2015: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Shipman Community Center, Keating and Front St.
_______________
Madison
Alhambra
6/8/2015: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., Alhambra Township, Fireman and Legion Park
Alton
6/2/2015: 11 a.m. - 6 p.m., Alton Square Mall, 200 Alton Square
6/8/2015: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Walgreens, 1650 Washington Ave.
Collinsville
6/8/2015: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Collinsville Memorial Public Library, 408 West Main
Highland
6/15/2015: 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., VFW Hall, 1900 VFW Lane
Roxana
6/3/2015: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Roxana Library, 200 N. Central
Troy
6/5/2015: 12 p.m. - 4 p.m., First National Bank, 304 Bargraves Blvd.
Worden
6/15/2015: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Worden Fire Department, 127 W Wall St.
_______________
Marion
Centralia
6/13/2015: 11:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., Fouts Christian Church, 1629 E. Dix-Irvington Rd
Kinmundy
6/8/2015: 3 p.m. - 6 p.m., Kinmundy Community Center, 104 W 3rd St
Odin
6/1/2015: 12 p.m. - 4 p.m., Odin HealthCare Center, 300 Green Street
Patoka
6/3/2015: 2:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., American Legion Post 543, N. Washington
_______________
Monroe
Columbia
6/9/2015: 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., Turner Hall, 211 East Cherry Street
Hecker
6/8/2015: 2:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Hecker Community Center, 230 East Washington Street
Valmeyer
6/1/2015: 11 a.m. - 7 p.m., St Marys Parish Center, 101 S. Meyer
_______________
Montgomery
Litchfield
6/5/2015: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Litchfield Moose Lodge, 221 N. Madison
_______________
Randolph
Red Bud
6/4/2015: 12:30 p.m. - 4:30 p.m., Dairy Queen Red Bud, 1421 S. Main
Sparta
6/9/2015: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., VFW Post 2698, 1911 North Market Street
Steeleville
6/2/2015: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., American Legion Hall, 305 South Chester
_______________
Saint Clair
Belleville
6/14/2015: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., St George Episcopal Church-Belleville, 105 East D Street
East Saint Louis
6/13/2015: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., New Life Community Church, 1919 State Street
Fairview Heights
6/12/2015: 2:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Holy Trinity Church, 505 Fountains Parkway
Freeburg
6/15/2015: 3 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., Carl L Barton School, 408 South Belleville
Mascoutah
6/6/2015: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Holy Childhood School, 104 North Independence, P. O Box 160
_______________
Shelby
Findlay
6/9/2015: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., American Legion Hall, Findlay Rd
Shelbyville
6/2/2015: 12 p.m. - 4 p.m., Hawthorne Inn, 1111 W N 12th Street
6/3/2015: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Shelby Memorial Hospital, 200 S. Cedar
Windsor
6/11/2015: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Windsor Christian Church, 1100 Broadway
_______________
Washington
Nashville
6/8/2015: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., American Legion, 533 East Legion Drive
6/14/2015: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m., Dairy Queen, 979 South Mill Street
_______________
Mo.
Crawford
Bourbon
6/15/2015: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., United Methodist Church, 610 Olive Street
_______________
Franklin
New Haven
6/10/2015: 12:45 p.m. - 6 p.m., American Legion Hall, 9494 Highway 100
Saint Clair
6/12/2015: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., American Legion Post 347, 215 West Gravois
Sullivan
6/8/2015: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Sullivan Community Center, 730 West Main
Union
6/15/2015: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., Union Moose Lodge, Highway 50 and Koelling
Washington
6/1/2015: 11 a.m. - 7 p.m., Washington Elks Lodge #1559, 1459 West 5th Street
6/8/2015: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., Knights of Columbus, 1121 Columbus Ln
_______________
Jefferson
Arnold
6/8/2015: 2:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Knights of Columbus Pope John XXIII, 1623 Jeffco Blvd.
Crystal City
6/1/2015: 11 a.m. - 7 p.m., Elks Lodge 1721, 4 Elks Drive
Desoto
6/12/2015: 3 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., New Apostilic Church - DeSoto, 4041 Maple Downs
House Springs
6/4/2015: 2:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Faith Community Church, 4824 Scottsdale
Imperial
6/2/2015: 11 a.m. - 6 p.m., Meramec Arnold Elks, 1515 Miller Road
_______________
Saint Charles
Harvester
6/14/2015: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., St Elizabeth Ann Seton, 2 Seton Ct
Lake Saint Louis
6/8/2015: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Living Lord Lutheran Church, 500 Cedar Circle Drive
O Fallon
6/11/2015: 12 p.m. - 4 p.m., Progress West Healthcare Center, 2 Progress Point Parkway
6/11/2015: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Cornerstone United Methodist Church, 1151 Tom Ginnever Ave
Saint Peters
6/1/2015: 11 a.m. - 7 p.m., Calvary Church, 3898 Midrivers Mall Drive
6/15/2015: 7:30 a.m. - 11 a.m., St Charles Co Ambulance District, 4169 Old Mill Pkwy
_______________
Saint Francois
Farmington
6/1/2015: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., VFW Hall, 814 East Karsch Blvd
6/12/2015: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., First Assembly of God Church, 1803 N. Washington
_______________
Saint Louis
Ballwin
6/2/2015: 11 a.m. - 6 p.m., Ballwin Community Center, 1 Ballwin Commons Circle Drive
6/7/2015: 8 a.m. - 12 p.m., Community Christian Church, 623 Meramec Station Rd.
6/9/2015: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Holy Infant Catholic Church, 248 New Ballwin Rd
Eureka
6/14/2015: 8:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m., Eureka United Methodist Church, 215 N Central Ave
Fenton
6/2/2015: 11 a.m. - 6 p.m., St Louis College of Health Careers, 1297 North Highway Drive
6/5/2015: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Lowes, 1 Gravois Bluff
Florissant
6/2/2015: 11 a.m. - 6 p.m., James J Eagan Center, 1 James J Eagan Center
6/3/2015: 2:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Blessed Savior Lutheran Church, 2615 Shackelford Rd
Kirkwood
6/10/2015: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., PNC Bank, 333 South Kirkwood Road
Manchester
6/6/2015: 8:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., St Joseph Catholic Church - Ballwin, 567 St Joseph Ln
Saint Louis
6/1/2015: 11 a.m. - 7 p.m., Bayless High School, 4532 Weber Road
6/1/2015: 11 a.m. - 7 p.m., The HEIGHTS, 8001 Dale Avenue
6/3/2015: 12 p.m. - 4 p.m., Spanish Lake Community Association, 11185 Oak Parkway Lane
6/6/2015: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., St George Catholic Church, 4980 Heege Rd
6/8/2015: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m., Jefferson Barracks VA Hospital, Koch Road - Building 24
6/11/2015: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Keller Williams Realty Southwest, 10805 Sunset Office Drive, Suite 102
6/12/2015: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., The Ethical Society of St Louis, 9001 Clayton Rd
6/12/2015: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., Webster Groves Lions, 8352 Watson Road
_______________
Saint Louis City
6/1/2015: 11 a.m. - 7 p.m., Carondelet Park Rec Complex, 930 Holly Hills
6/2/2015: 11 a.m. - 6 p.m., Glaziers Architectural Metal and Glassworkers, 5916 Wilson Avenue
6/3/2015: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Ansira, 2300 Locust St.
6/9/2015: 9:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Bank of America, 100 N Broadway, Suite 300
6/10/2015: 10 a.m. - 1 p.m., St Louis Place, 200 North Broadway
6/13/2015: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., The Rhema Church, 2233 Cass Ave
6/13/2015: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Faith United Assembly, 5209 Lillian Ave
6/15/2015: 10 a.m. - 1 p.m., Deloitte Building, 100 South 4th Street
_______________
Sainte Genevieve
Sainte Genevieve
6/3/2015: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Sainte Genevieve County Memorial Hospital, 800 Ste Genevieve Drive
_______________
Warren
Marthasville
6/8/2015: 4 p.m. - 8 p.m., St Ignatius Community Center, 701 Mill Road
How to donate blood
Simply download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) to make an appointment or for more information. All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age (16 with parental consent in some states), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.
About the American Red Cross
The American Red Cross shelters, feeds and provides emotional support to victims of disasters; supplies about 40 percent of the nation’s blood; teaches skills that save lives; provides international humanitarian aid; and supports military members and their families. The Red Cross is a not-for-profit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to perform its mission. For more information, please visit redcross.org or visit us on Twitter at @RedCross.
