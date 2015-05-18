ST. LOUIS — The American Red Cross seeks eligible donors to give blood in honor of World Blood Donor Day, June 14, and throughout the summer to help ensure a sufficient blood supply for patients in need.

Summer is an especially difficult time to collect enough blood to meet the needs of hospital patients. Many schools that host blood drives are out of session during the summer, and regular donors are often vacationing, potentially making them less available to give.

World Blood Donor Day highlights the constant need for donors – during the summer and throughout the year. Supermodel Niki Taylor, the celebrity spokesperson for World Blood Donor Day, fully understands the importance of blood donations. In 2001, she was in a near-fatal car accident and received about 100 pints of blood. To this day, she attributes her survival to the blood donors and doctors who helped save her life.

Those who come to donate blood with the Red Cross June 8-14, 2015, will receive a limited-edition Nexcare give bandage in one of eight global-inspired designs in honor of World Blood Donor Day.

Every day this summer is a chance to give hope. Eligible donors are encouraged to choose their day to make a difference. Donors of all blood types – especially those with types O negative, A negative and B negative – are needed. To make an appointment to give blood, download the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

Upcoming blood donation opportunities

Ill.

Bond

Greenville

6/2/2015: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., First Christian Church, 1100 Killarney Dr.

_______________

Clay

Flora

6/12/2015: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 103 E 3rd St

_______________

Clinton

Hoffman

6/8/2015: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., Hoffman Village Hall, 110 East Park Ave.

Trenton

6/9/2015: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., St Mary's Catholic Church, 325 S. Jefferson

_______________

Coles

Ashmore

6/2/2015: 2:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Ashmore Community, 211 S Illinois St

Mattoon

6/1/2015: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 10 Charleston Ave

6/9/2015: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., American Legion Hall, 1903 Maple

Oakland

6/10/2015: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Oakland Christian Church, 25 W Montgomery St

_______________

Crawford

Oblong

6/11/2015: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Oblong Municipal Building, 202 S Range

_______________

Cumberland

Greenup

6/3/2015: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Greenup Village Municipal Building, 115 E Cumberland Street

_______________

Effingham

Effingham

6/2/2015: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., Effingham Elks Club, 2102 S. Banker

6/3/2015: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Effingham Elks Club, 2102 S. Banker

6/4/2015: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Effingham Elks Club, 2102 S. Banker

6/5/2015: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., Effingham Elks Club, 2102 S. Banker

6/8/2015: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Culvers, 1510 W Fayette Ave

Mason

6/15/2015: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Mason Christian Church Annex, 624 N Rte 37

_______________

Fayette

Brownstown

6/5/2015: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Brownstown High School, 421 South College Ave

Saint Elmo

6/15/2015: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., St Mary Church Hall, Route 40

_______________

Franklin

Benton

6/10/2015: 12:30 p.m. - 5 p.m., Franklin Hospital, 201 Bailey Lane

Sesser

6/11/2015: 12 p.m. - 4 p.m., Goode Township, 108 North Walnut

Zeigler

6/15/2015: 2:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Zeigler Eagles, 114 North Main Street

______________

Jefferson

Ina

6/15/2015: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Free Will Baptist Church, 3rd and Elm

Mount Vernon

6/4/2015: 6:30 a.m. - 6:30 p.m., Crossroads Community Hospital, 8 Doctors Park Rd

6/6/2015: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Times Square Mall, 42nd St and Broadway

6/12/2015: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., St Mary's Parish Center, 1500 Main St.

_______________

Macoupin

Brighton

6/10/2015: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., FamilyFarms Charities, 31832 Delhi Road

Shipman

6/15/2015: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Shipman Community Center, Keating and Front St.

_______________

Madison

Alhambra

6/8/2015: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., Alhambra Township, Fireman and Legion Park

Alton

6/2/2015: 11 a.m. - 6 p.m., Alton Square Mall, 200 Alton Square

6/8/2015: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Walgreens, 1650 Washington Ave.

Collinsville

6/8/2015: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Collinsville Memorial Public Library, 408 West Main

Highland

6/15/2015: 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., VFW Hall, 1900 VFW Lane

Roxana

6/3/2015: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Roxana Library, 200 N. Central

Troy

6/5/2015: 12 p.m. - 4 p.m., First National Bank, 304 Bargraves Blvd.

Worden

6/15/2015: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Worden Fire Department, 127 W Wall St.

_______________

Marion

Centralia

6/13/2015: 11:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., Fouts Christian Church, 1629 E. Dix-Irvington Rd

Kinmundy

6/8/2015: 3 p.m. - 6 p.m., Kinmundy Community Center, 104 W 3rd St

Odin

6/1/2015: 12 p.m. - 4 p.m., Odin HealthCare Center, 300 Green Street

Patoka

6/3/2015: 2:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., American Legion Post 543, N. Washington

_______________

Monroe

Columbia

6/9/2015: 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., Turner Hall, 211 East Cherry Street

Hecker

6/8/2015: 2:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Hecker Community Center, 230 East Washington Street

Valmeyer

6/1/2015: 11 a.m. - 7 p.m., St Marys Parish Center, 101 S. Meyer

_______________

Montgomery

Litchfield

6/5/2015: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Litchfield Moose Lodge, 221 N. Madison

_______________

Randolph

Red Bud

6/4/2015: 12:30 p.m. - 4:30 p.m., Dairy Queen Red Bud, 1421 S. Main

Sparta

6/9/2015: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., VFW Post 2698, 1911 North Market Street

Steeleville

6/2/2015: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., American Legion Hall, 305 South Chester

_______________

Saint Clair

Belleville

6/14/2015: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., St George Episcopal Church-Belleville, 105 East D Street

East Saint Louis

6/13/2015: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., New Life Community Church, 1919 State Street

Fairview Heights

6/12/2015: 2:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Holy Trinity Church, 505 Fountains Parkway

Freeburg

6/15/2015: 3 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., Carl L Barton School, 408 South Belleville

Mascoutah

6/6/2015: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Holy Childhood School, 104 North Independence, P. O Box 160

_______________

Shelby

Findlay

6/9/2015: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., American Legion Hall, Findlay Rd

Shelbyville

6/2/2015: 12 p.m. - 4 p.m., Hawthorne Inn, 1111 W N 12th Street

6/3/2015: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Shelby Memorial Hospital, 200 S. Cedar

Windsor

6/11/2015: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Windsor Christian Church, 1100 Broadway

_______________

Washington

Nashville

6/8/2015: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., American Legion, 533 East Legion Drive

6/14/2015: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m., Dairy Queen, 979 South Mill Street

_______________

Mo.

Crawford

Bourbon

6/15/2015: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., United Methodist Church, 610 Olive Street

_______________

Franklin

New Haven

6/10/2015: 12:45 p.m. - 6 p.m., American Legion Hall, 9494 Highway 100

Saint Clair

6/12/2015: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., American Legion Post 347, 215 West Gravois

Sullivan

6/8/2015: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Sullivan Community Center, 730 West Main

Union

6/15/2015: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., Union Moose Lodge, Highway 50 and Koelling

Washington

6/1/2015: 11 a.m. - 7 p.m., Washington Elks Lodge #1559, 1459 West 5th Street

6/8/2015: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., Knights of Columbus, 1121 Columbus Ln

_______________

Jefferson

Arnold

6/8/2015: 2:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Knights of Columbus Pope John XXIII, 1623 Jeffco Blvd.

Crystal City

6/1/2015: 11 a.m. - 7 p.m., Elks Lodge 1721, 4 Elks Drive

Desoto

6/12/2015: 3 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., New Apostilic Church - DeSoto, 4041 Maple Downs

House Springs

6/4/2015: 2:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Faith Community Church, 4824 Scottsdale

Imperial

6/2/2015: 11 a.m. - 6 p.m., Meramec Arnold Elks, 1515 Miller Road

_______________

Saint Charles

Harvester

6/14/2015: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., St Elizabeth Ann Seton, 2 Seton Ct

Lake Saint Louis

6/8/2015: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Living Lord Lutheran Church, 500 Cedar Circle Drive

O Fallon

6/11/2015: 12 p.m. - 4 p.m., Progress West Healthcare Center, 2 Progress Point Parkway

6/11/2015: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Cornerstone United Methodist Church, 1151 Tom Ginnever Ave

Saint Peters

6/1/2015: 11 a.m. - 7 p.m., Calvary Church, 3898 Midrivers Mall Drive

6/15/2015: 7:30 a.m. - 11 a.m., St Charles Co Ambulance District, 4169 Old Mill Pkwy

_______________

Saint Francois

Farmington

6/1/2015: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., VFW Hall, 814 East Karsch Blvd

6/12/2015: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., First Assembly of God Church, 1803 N. Washington

_______________

Saint Louis

Ballwin

6/2/2015: 11 a.m. - 6 p.m., Ballwin Community Center, 1 Ballwin Commons Circle Drive

6/7/2015: 8 a.m. - 12 p.m., Community Christian Church, 623 Meramec Station Rd.

6/9/2015: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Holy Infant Catholic Church, 248 New Ballwin Rd

Eureka

6/14/2015: 8:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m., Eureka United Methodist Church, 215 N Central Ave

Fenton

6/2/2015: 11 a.m. - 6 p.m., St Louis College of Health Careers, 1297 North Highway Drive

6/5/2015: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Lowes, 1 Gravois Bluff

Florissant

6/2/2015: 11 a.m. - 6 p.m., James J Eagan Center, 1 James J Eagan Center

6/3/2015: 2:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Blessed Savior Lutheran Church, 2615 Shackelford Rd

Kirkwood

6/10/2015: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., PNC Bank, 333 South Kirkwood Road

Manchester

6/6/2015: 8:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., St Joseph Catholic Church - Ballwin, 567 St Joseph Ln

Saint Louis

6/1/2015: 11 a.m. - 7 p.m., Bayless High School, 4532 Weber Road

6/1/2015: 11 a.m. - 7 p.m., The HEIGHTS, 8001 Dale Avenue

6/3/2015: 12 p.m. - 4 p.m., Spanish Lake Community Association, 11185 Oak Parkway Lane

6/6/2015: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., St George Catholic Church, 4980 Heege Rd

6/8/2015: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m., Jefferson Barracks VA Hospital, Koch Road - Building 24

6/11/2015: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Keller Williams Realty Southwest, 10805 Sunset Office Drive, Suite 102

6/12/2015: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., The Ethical Society of St Louis, 9001 Clayton Rd

6/12/2015: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., Webster Groves Lions, 8352 Watson Road

_______________

Saint Louis City

6/1/2015: 11 a.m. - 7 p.m., Carondelet Park Rec Complex, 930 Holly Hills

6/2/2015: 11 a.m. - 6 p.m., Glaziers Architectural Metal and Glassworkers, 5916 Wilson Avenue

6/3/2015: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Ansira, 2300 Locust St.

6/9/2015: 9:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Bank of America, 100 N Broadway, Suite 300

6/10/2015: 10 a.m. - 1 p.m., St Louis Place, 200 North Broadway

6/13/2015: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., The Rhema Church, 2233 Cass Ave

6/13/2015: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Faith United Assembly, 5209 Lillian Ave

6/15/2015: 10 a.m. - 1 p.m., Deloitte Building, 100 South 4th Street

_______________

Sainte Genevieve

Sainte Genevieve

6/3/2015: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Sainte Genevieve County Memorial Hospital, 800 Ste Genevieve Drive

_______________

Warren

Marthasville

6/8/2015: 4 p.m. - 8 p.m., St Ignatius Community Center, 701 Mill Road

How to donate blood

Simply download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) to make an appointment or for more information. All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age (16 with parental consent in some states), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.

About the American Red Cross

The American Red Cross shelters, feeds and provides emotional support to victims of disasters; supplies about 40 percent of the nation’s blood; teaches skills that save lives; provides international humanitarian aid; and supports military members and their families. The Red Cross is a not-for-profit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to perform its mission. For more information, please visit redcross.org or visit us on Twitter at @RedCross.

