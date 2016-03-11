ST LOUIS, MO. – Presidential Candidate and current GOP front-runner Donald Trump addressed a crowded hall this Friday afternoon at the Peabody Opera House in St. Louis.

In his “Make America Great Again” rally, Trump shared with the crowd his viewpoints on particular issues such as immigration, his fellow presidential candidates and more.

Before the rally even began, rally attendants and protestors alike started gathering and waiting in lines outside of the Opera House extremely early this morning.

Scott Sanchez from Frontenac, Mo. arrived at the rally quite early, saying he was excited to “witness a part of history.”

“I think that Trump represents a changing ideology in our country,” Sanchez said. “He's not the same kind of Republican that you would have gotten ten or twenty years ago.”

The protestors were barricaded by St. Louis Police Department officers to deter any confrontation between the two groups.

Laura Jennings, an organizer of a sit-in was moved from their assigned location on the sidewalk at Peabody to a barricaded area.

“What I really like is that we’re all here for different reasons. Trump has literally offended every walk of life. We’re not just one big group, there are multiple groups out here and we’ll just get stronger as the day goes on.” “I would say that the hate is really scary. I think it’s dangerous and it’s not the message to send if you want to make something great again. I think we’ve already been great. Being hateful, I have had so many messages of hate and threats from people I don’t even know. This is the kind of mentality that fuels the support of this candidate and it’s scary.

Citing the difficulties that the United States has had in global politics, Trump made a point that in his presidency, several things, like the current Affordable Care Act, will be changed:

“There are so many good ideas. We have to get rid of the alliances between states so that the companies can compete. It’s going to cost the country less and it’s going to cost the people less. These programs are going to be tailor-made and fantastic plans.”

On the topic of education, he targeted the Common Core curriculum and reform to education:

“We’re getting rid of Common Core! We’re going to have localized education with our parents and our students. We won’t be guided by a bureaucrat in D.C. that just cares about their paycheck.”

Throughout the rally, protestors spoke out against Trump’s views, causing quite a ruckus with his supporters. One by one, these protestors who disrupted the rally were removed from the rally. The candidate made sure to mention “for the press, the officers are being very gentle!"

SEE "2016 Donald Trump Rally in St. Louis" PHOTO GALLERY BELOW:

Trump then mentioned how at couple of his rallies, he had demanded that a protestor be thrown out immediately. At another rally, he mentioned that he was being kinder with his dismissal of the protester.

Shortly after this remark, Trump stated, “I’d rather be too strong than too weak by a long shot!”

As a response to a growing number of protestors, Trump exclaimed “go home and get a job” or that certain young protesters were “two young and spoiled kids,” calling all of the protestors “troublemakers.”

“These are not good people,” he said. “These are not the people that made America great.”

Trump mentioned that as a country, we are failing in more than one aspect.

“As a country, we don’t win anymore. We don’t win with our military; we can’t beat ISIS.”

Outspokenly, the candidate criticized his fellow candidates, saying that Democratic Presidential candidate Hillary Clinton “doesn’t have the strength or the stamina to be president” and that U.S. Senator and Candidate Bernie Sanders is a “communist.” He also referred to Republican Presidential Candidates Ted Cruz as “Lying Ted” and Marco Rubio as “Little Marco.”

To close out his speech, the candidate said, "we’re going to win and we’re going to make America great again!”



