Donald Elledge
November 9, 2023 9:12 AM
Listen to the story
Name: Donald Elledge
Hometown: Wood River
Years of Service: 1970-1974
Branch: U.S. Navy
Rank: Seaman
Wars: Vietnam War
Medals Earned: National Defense Service Medal Vietnam Service Medal Vietnam Campaign Medal Meritorious Unit Commendation Navy Unit Commendation
Submitter's Name: Jenny Johnson
