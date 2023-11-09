Name: Donald Elledge

Hometown: Wood River

Years of Service: 1970-1974

Branch: U.S. Navy

Rank: Seaman

Wars: Vietnam War

Medals Earned: National Defense Service Medal Vietnam Service Medal Vietnam Campaign Medal Meritorious Unit Commendation Navy Unit Commendation

Submitter's Name: Jenny Johnson

