GODFREY - Donald V. Miller, 80, will leave a legacy for his care and concern for the Riverbend area.

Miller died at 2:50 p.m. this past Thursday, March 29, 2018, at Evelyn’s House in Creve Coeur, Mo.

Miller is probably most known for his time as Riverbend Growth Association president and a local columnist. Miller was a key player in getting Illinois-255 to Route 67 and then to Delhi and also assisted on the other side of Route 67 development near Jacksonville. He was president of the Corridor 67 group for many years. He always said he hoped to see Route 67 completed from Delhi to Jacksonville and be the first to take that trip, but unfortunately, he did not live to that happen.

He also once served as publisher of the Alton Telegraph and Suburban Journals. He was very well-known for being a publisher at the Alton Telegraph before Jim Shrader, who has also been in the position for many years.

Don was a devoted husband, to his wife, Shirley, who preceded him in death on Sept. 8, 2013. He has two surviving daughters, Claudine, and Laurel, their spouses, grandchildren and step-grandchildren.

Illinois State Rep. Monica Bristow served as president/CEO of the RBGA after Miller. She considered Miller a friend and someone who helped bring the RBGA back to positive cash flow.

“Don was a leader of the Growth Association and he helped kick the I-255 and Route 67 project into high gear,” Bristow said. “He was the Corridor 67 chair for a long time. Don liked to do his traveling and loved his wife. He was good for the community. I think he would say his biggest accomplishment was the restart of I-255 when it stalled at Wood River.”

While he loved to travel, Bristow said Miller always viewed Alton/Godfrey as “home.”

“Don was always a straight shooter and he always told you the truth about what was going on,” Rep. Bristow said.

