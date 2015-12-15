ALTON - Alton Township Supervisor Don Huber feels fortunate today to be back on the job after a close call at Alton City Cemetery on Friday.

Huber and several others were on hand to unload wreaths for the annual Alton Wreaths Across America event, which occurred as planned on Saturday.

Huber was briefly pinned between rears of a semi-truck and a pickup when the pickup rammed the semi. He wasn’t sure exactly what happened, but he thinks the pickup driver’s foot slipped and the driver couldn’t stop it, then hit the semi. Huber said the driver of the pickup was extremely upset about the incident. He said he was saved when he was shoved into a hole of the back of the semi. There was an open metal under-hang bumper below the back of the semi that stopped the pickup, he said.

Huber said everything happened so quickly that he didn’t have time to think. Huber was bruised, but not seriously injured in the incident.

“If I had been anywhere else in front of the semi behind the pickup, I would have been either crushed or severely hurt,” Huber said. “The back of the truck has this steel-shaped structure that keeps cars from going under the back end of the trailer and in this case, it saved me. It was like a window there and I happened to be in the right place. If I had been anywhere else, I would have been raked under the truck.”

Article continues after sponsor message

Huber said he was sore after the incident, but described it as a good feeling, because he knew he was going to be OK.

Huber said there was an out swelling of support after the incident and his phone and text messages came in abundance.

“It was the closest call I have ever had,” he said. “Everything happened so fast. I used to ride race horses, but this was my closest call.”

Huber said this holiday season he will be especially thankful for being OK and not spending it hospitalized.

“I know right now I am the luckiest guy on two feet or I have a superman for a guardian angel,” he said. “This is a great little town and I feel very blessed. I had so many call me and send text messages about it and that was very humbling. I appreciate everyone being so considerate.”

More like this:

Related Video: