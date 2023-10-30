JERSEYVILLE - One individual is facing charges of domestic battery and criminal damage to property while another has been charged with possession of drugs and drug paraphernalia, according to recent Jersey County court filings.

Ashley D. Combs, 36, of Jerseyville, was charged with one count of domestic battery and one count of criminal damage to property following an alleged incident on or about Oct. 24, 2023.

Court documents indicate Combs shoved the victim “against a wall and grabbed her arm while at their shared residence.” Combs had previously been convicted of domestic battery on Jan. 29, 2018, also in Jersey County.

Combs is facing a Class 4 felony charge for the domestic battery offense. Court documents indicate she is being held in the custody of the Jersey County Sheriff until her initial court appearance.

Ashley N. Hillman, 35, of Jerseyville, was charged with unlawful possession of less than five grams of methamphetamine, possession of a hypodermic needle, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Court documents allege she committed these offenses on or about Oct. 18, 2023.

Hillman is facing a Class 3 felony charge for the meth possession and two misdemeanors for the other possession charges. Court documents indicate Hillman met the conditions for pretrial release under the Illinois Pretrial Fairness Act.

The issuance of charges is based solely upon probable cause and is not an indication of guilt. All subjects charged with criminal offenses are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

